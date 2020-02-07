Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

EVA postpones new routes

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would delay the start of direct flights to and from Milan, Italy, which were originally scheduled to start on Feb. 18. Italy announced a ban on flights from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau from Sunday last week to April 28 to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus. EVA said that it would also delay the start of services to Phuket, Thailand, which were to begin on April 2, due to concerns about the outbreak. The airline did not specify when it would begin such flights, but said that it would help affected travelers change or cancel their bookings.

CEMENT

TCC delays work resumption

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) yesterday said in a regulatory filing that some of its plants in China would delay the resumption of operations further from Sunday to Feb. 16, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country. The move “might have some effects on TCC’s financial figures this year,” the company said. TCC said that it is monitoring developments on the outbreak and the health of all its employees, adding that it has adopted measures to minimize the effects of the outbreak on its operations.

SMARTPHONES

HTC consolidated sales drop

Smartphone maker HTC Corp’s (宏達電) consolidated sales last month fell 21.37 percent from a month earlier and 52.43 percent from a year earlier to NT$478.36 million (US$15.9 million), company data released yesterday showed. Analysts attributed the decline to lower shipments and fewer working days last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday, as well as growing competition in the global smartphone market.

TECHNOLOGY

Aten revenue slides annually

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions, yesterday posted revenue of NT$378.73 million for last month, a 0.59 percent year-on-year decrease. Aten said that sales in its information technology infrastructure access management solutions segment increased 7 percent year-on-year and those in its audio-video business decreased 7 percent, while USB and other peripherals declined 3 percent.

NAVIGATION

Google unveils bike feature

Google Maps yesterday launched its bicycle navigation feature in Taiwan, making it the first nation in Asia to have access to the service. The new feature provides optimized routes for cyclists that take into account bike lanes and gradients, Google said, adding that it is available on computers and smartphones. Cyclists can also view a specialized version of Google Maps that highlights bike trails, streets with dedicated bicycle lanes and bicycle-friendly roads nationwide, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Growth reaches annual high

The local manufacturing sector had sluggish growth in December last year, with the index gauging the sector’s climate rising from a month earlier as trade talks between the US and China moved in a positive direction, along with a booming equity market, data released on Wednesday by the Taiwan Institute for Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) showed. The composite index for the sector rose to its highest level for last year of 11.15 points, up 0.93 points from a revised 10.22 points a month earlier. The institute forecast that the sector would continue to see a mild recovery this year.