FOREX

Reserves up US$1 billion

Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves last month amounted to US$479.13 billion, an increase of US$1.01 billion from the previous month, the central bank said yesterday. The bank attributed the increase to returns from its management of foreign-exchange reserves. Securities investments and deposits held by foreign-portfolio investors stood at US$434.8 billion, or 91 percent of overall foreign-exchange reserves, the bank said.

TECHNOLOGY

Asustek shortage continues

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said that its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone II, was still out of stock due to a sudden rise in demand, after it informed customers on Saturday last week of a temporary shortage. The prevailing situation in Asia is causing a disruption in the supply chain, it said, suggesting the spread of the novel 2019 coronavirus is affecting production. The company did not say when its supply chain would return to normal, but added that it is working hard to boost supplies.

MACHINERY

Airtac net income soars

Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported net income of NT$829.22 million (US$27.5 million) for the fourth quarter of last year, up 89 percent quarterly and 22 percent annually, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$4.38, the highest in six quarters. For the whole of last year, the pneumatic components supplier posted net income of NT$2.73 billion, down 4 percent from 2018, with EPS of NT$14.42. Airtac said this month’s revenue would be lower than expected due to fewer working days, as well as the effects of a coronavirus outbreak in China and the rate of returning employees at its customers’ sites. The company has postponed the reopening of its Chinese subsidiaries to Feb. 17 due to the outbreak.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Orders boost AWS revenue

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co (AWS, 宏捷科技) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month rose to the highest level in four years, aided by increased orders from major clients. The gallium arsenide wafer foundry services provider said that consolidated revenue increased 137 percent annually and 0.82 percent month-on-month to NT$270 million. Revenue is expected to increase further this quarter, despite weak seasonality, with factory utilization staying high on the back of rising production of vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser components, Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧) said in a note yesterday. The components are used in applications involving handsets, notebook computers, automotive parts and medicare items.

BANKING

King’s Town income plunges

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) reported that net income last month fell 32.65 percent annually and 20.1 percent monthly to NT$438 million. Earnings per share were NT$0.39, down from NT$0.57 a year earlier and NT$0.49 the previous month, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. King’s Town attributed the decline to a coronavirus outbreak in China, as the outbreak caused fluctuations in global stock markets and affected the bank’s investment asset value. King’s Town said that its non-performing loan ratio was 0.02 percent as of Friday last week, while its overdue loan coverage ratio and loan loss provision ratio were 8,561.24 percent and 1.51 percent as of the end of last month respectively.