Returning firms should look at southern sites: broker

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwanese companies returning from China might consider putting down roots in southern Taiwan, as there is still room for new factories and offices at Tainan Science Park (台南科學園區), international property broker Savills Taiwan Ltd (第一太平戴維斯) said yesterday.

It is seeking tenants on behalf of the science park for 106,000 ping (349,800m2) of factory space adjacent to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) upcoming fab that is to produce the world’s first 5-nanometer chips, Savills Taiwan said.

The complex has been built using high-tech specifications to meet technology companies’ demand for offices, factories, research and development centers, and logistics and warehousing facilities, the company said.

It has 11m high ceilings and a load capacity of up to 1.5 tonnes, the broker said, adding that it has passed environmental assessments and has access to stable water and electricity supplies as well as pollution discharge quotas.

Companies can start production right away after moving in, and major tenants include contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Co (聯電), LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) and power solutions provider Delta Electronics Co (台達電), in addition to TSMC, it said.

The park’s occupancy rate is 93 percent, higher than the 87 percent average for all science parks nationwide, the broker said.

The government has received 339 investment pledges totaling NT$864.1 billion (US$28.66 billion) from Taiwanese firms seeking to avoid a trade dispute between the US and China.

A majority of the pledges would materialize this year and beyond, fueling factory demand, the broker said, adding that a coronavirus outbreak in China would facilitate the migration.