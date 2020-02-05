US manufacturing rose last month, ending decline

AFP, WASHINGTON

US manufacturing last month picked up for the first time since July last year, beating analyst predictions of further contraction thanks to growth in key sectors, an industry survey released on Monday said.

Manufacturing had been on a five-month decline in the US fueled by concerns over global growth and a trade dispute between Washington and China, according to monthly statistics released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

Analysts had expected the index to continue its contraction last month, but the ISM reported that the monthly manufacturing index instead rose to 50.9 percent, with growth in food, beverage and tobacco products followed by computers and electronic products propelling the increase.

Any reading below 50 percent indicates manufacturing activity is slowing.

“Global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey.

In total, eight of the 18 industries surveyed by the ISM showed growth, while employment and the price index both showed a slight increase of about 1.5 percentage points.

The report marked a reversal from December last year, which saw the index plunge nearly six points, and new orders drop again — both falling to their lowest points since April 2009.

Last month, the US resolved both of its major trade disputes, reaching an initial trade agreement with China that set the stage for an easing of tariffs on US industries.

Washington also inked a new deal with Mexico and Canada, ending long-running negotiations and removing another uncertainty for companies.

However, analysts were mixed over whether the positive report was a blip or a true upswing.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist for High Frequency Economics, said that the report was “likely in response to an easing of trade tensions.”

“We expect the upcoming non-manufacturing ISM index to remain comfortably over 50,” she said.

However, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said that the spread of a coronavirus in China — which has spurred border and industry closures — could torpedo growth this month.

“We have to expect a setback next month as demand from China drops and supply chains are interrupted,” he wrote in a note.