Agencies

CHINA

Industrial profits decline

Profits at industrial enterprises dropped 3.3 percent last year, dragged down by a double-digit decline at state-owned companies and losses at manufacturers, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement yesterday. The main reasons cited by the statistics bureau were the poor performance of the steel, chemical, auto and petroleum refining sectors. Petroleum, coal and other fuel processors had the worst results, with annual profits falling about 43 percent.

ENERGY

OPEC, Russia to meet

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ally Russia are to convene a technical meeting this week to analyze oil price declines since the outbreak of a new coronavirus, a source close to the cartel said on Sunday. OPEC would assemble experts in a “joint technical committee’ in Vienna today and tomorrow, the source said.

MEXICO

Uber helps with virus

Uber Technologies Inc has suspended the accounts of 240 users who may have been in contact with drivers that ferried a person suspected of having the coronavirus. The ride-hailing app said that Mexico City health authorities last month requested information on a possible carrier of coronavirus, with Uber finding two drivers who transported the suspected individual before driving a further 240 people. “We have proceeded to send information to these two drivers and the 240 users regarding the temporary deactivation of their accounts,” the company said.

AVIATION

Sri Lanka to probe deal

Sri Lanka has ordered an investigation into accusations of bribery by European planemaker Airbus SE to pave the way for the sale of aircraft to state-run carrier SriLankan Airlines. The nation was among the countries whose officials figured in a US$4 billion settlement Airbus agreed with European and US regulators, as having been accused of receiving bribes to clinch sales of its aircraft. Sri Lanka would conduct “a comprehensive investigation into reports of allegations over financial irregularities,” the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Sunday.

ELECTRONICS

Panasonic profit down 18%

Panasonic Corp yesterday said that its operating profit for the April-to-December period dropped 18 percent on lower sales in China. Its nine-month sales fell 5.4 percent to ￥5.76 trillion (US$53.06 billion), causing operating profit to fall to ￥240.67 billion, while net profit came to ￥178.15 billion, which marked an increase of 2.6 percent, thanks largely to reduced income taxes, the company said. Panasonic left unchanged its full-year forecast, which sees net profit falling 29.6 percent to ￥200 billion, and operating profit sagging 27.1 percent to ￥300 billion on sales of ￥7.7 trillion, down 3.8 percent.

COWORKING

WeWork names new CEO

WeWork named Sandeep Mathrani its new chief executive officer, tapping an experienced real-estate operator for a bid to turn around the embattled start-up. Mathrani, who was previously chief executive of Brookfield Property Partners’ retail group, would need to execute a plan for WeWork to refocus on coworking and abandon unrelated ventures started by its cofounder, Adam Neumann. Mathrani is to replace Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, WeWork said in a statement.