Staff writer

PANEL MAKERS

Coronavirus boosts shares

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday rose 8.91 percent and 5.91 percent respectively in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 1.22 percent fall, as the panel makers benefited from expectations that the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic in China would see people stay indoors and watch TV. That would boost demand for the large TV panels the two firms manufacture, while neither AUO nor Innolux has operations in virus epicenter Wuhan, where manufacturers have been ordered to shut down their factories until Feb. 14. However, if the outbreak spreads and causes factories in eastern China to close, the supply chain would face a worst-case scenario and demand could worsen, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a client note yesterday.

ELECTRONICS

Wistron to produce PCBs

Wistron Corp (緯創), an iPhone assembler for Apple Inc, is reportedly planning to assemble printed circuit boards (PCBs) at its new plant in India, while also ramping up its existing iPhone production in the nation. The company plans to produce PCBs at a facility in Narasapura, an industrial area about 50km from Bengaluru, Indian media reports said. Wistron started shipping iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 models from its plants on the outskirts of Bengaluru last year. Wistron’s third plant in India, the Narasapura facility started trial production more than three months ago, Indian media reports said.

CIRCUIT BOARDS

EMC plant to open Feb. 14

PCB maker Elite Material Co (EMC, 台光電子材料) said that its subsidiary in Huangshi, China, plans to resume operations on Feb. 14 to abide by local government policy amid the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. Operations in Huangshi are still at an early stage, focusing on trial runs and worker training, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. Output at the factory accounted for about 3.3 percent of total sales in the fourth quarter last year, it said. None of the company’s employees had been infected by the coronavirus, EMC said. Fellow PCB maker Dynamic Electronics Co (定穎電子) said that the coronavirus outbreak has had no significant effect on its business operations.

CHIP TESTERS

CHPT revenue surges

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), which provides wafer and chip testing services, yesterday said its revenue last month hit the highest level for January in the company’s history, while the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak has had limited impact on its financial and business operations. CHPT posted consolidated revenue of NT$275 million (US$9.07 million) for last month, up 8.68 percent from NT$253 million in the same month last year, after benefiting from orders for semiconductor testing interface products related to 5G applications, the company said in a regulatory filing.

REGULATORS

FSC extends deadline

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said that it would extend its deadline for publicly listed companies to release their sales reports for last month until Feb. 15. Companies that cannot make the deadline should apply for approval in advance, it said. Separately, the commission approved O-Bank Co Ltd’s (王道商業銀行) appointment of Elton Lee (李芳遠) as its president, replacing Tony Yang (楊錦裕), who retired on Saturday last week. Lee was previously chief executive of the bank’s Hong Kong branch.