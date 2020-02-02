Local shares stage mild rebound

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday rebounded slightly after plunging a session earlier, but market sentiment was still hurt by uncertainty over a spreading coronavirus epidemic, dealers said.

The electronics sector drove the rebound, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), but the upturn was capped ahead of strong technical resistance at the 60-day moving average of about 11,700 points, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday ended up 73.36 points, or 0.64 percent, at 11,495.10, plunging 5.1 percent from a close of 12,118.71 on Jan. 20, the last day of trading before the Lunar New Year holiday. The index moved between 11,436.95 and 11,594.21, with turnover totaling NT$175.28 billion (US$5.79 billion).

The market opened up 0.64 percent on overnight rebounds in US markets, including a 0.4 percent rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the dealers said.

Buying then continued as bargain hunters got on board, taking advantage of the market’s 5.75 percent dive on Thursday amid rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

However, as the TAIEX rose to the day’s high, some investors shifted to the sell side to limit the gains by the end of the session, the dealers said.

“The Wuhan virus is new and few can be sure how bad its spread will be, and such uncertainty is the last thing investors want,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.

“After yesterday’s steep fall, today’s rebound failed to attract many investors to chase prices, which limited the upturn,” Huang said.

“Many investors simply fear that the uncertainty posed by the new virus will cause markets at home and abroad to fall further down the road,” Huang added.

The next strong technical support is expected at about the 120-day moving average of 11,275 points, meaning there is room for the market to fall and absorb downward pressure, Huang said.

Friday’s rebound came largely from bargain hunting, focusing on large-cap tech stocks that were under pressure on Thursday to push the market almost 700 points lower, the largest drop in Taiwan Stock Exchange history.

Among the rebounding big tech stocks, TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, rose 1.11 percent to close at NT$320, with 62.24 million shares changing hands. TSMC plunged 4.95 percent on Thursday.

TSMC alone on Friday contributed an increase of about 30 points to the TAIEX and boosted the electronics sector and the semiconductor subindex by 0.77 percent and 0.99 percent respectively.

Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), second to TSMC in terms of market capitalization, rose 0.12 percent to end at NT$83.20 and Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, gained 2.02 percent to close at NT$4,805.

Bargain hunters also picked up old economy stocks. Among them, Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠) rose 1.97 percent to close at NT$93.40 and Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) gained 1.6 percent to end at NT$69.70.

Food and beverage conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) rose 0.83 percent to close at NT$72.60 and Asia Cement Corp (亞洲水泥) added 0.56 percent to end at NT$45.15.

In the financial sector, which closed up 0.45 percent, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) rose 1.12 percent to close at NT$31.55 and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) gained 1.81 percent to end at NT$19.70.