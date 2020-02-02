US diabetics turn to informal networks or Canada for insulin

By Ivan Couronne / AFP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

On a frosty morning last month in a Minneapolis suburb, Abigail Hansmeyer left her car engine running and took out a brown paper bag carrying needles and a vial, handing it over to its recipient in an anonymous shopping center parking lot.

The exchange is technically illegal, but these are not illicit drugs. Instead, the vial contains insulin: A medicine that has since its discovery in the 1920s transformed a diagnosis of diabetes from a swift death sentence to a manageable disease.

Yet, its price has skyrocketed in the US over the past decade, creating informal networks of people who build up stockpiles and give to others what they do not need themselves.

“Thank you so much,” 52-year-old Annette Gentile said as she took the bag from Hansmeyer, checking the labels and doses.

“I’ve been on a roller coaster in the last few days,” she added, because of her elevated blood sugar levels.

Gentile does not live in abject poverty. She receives a monthly disability allowance of US$1,200 and has public health insurance.

However, crucially, that insurance does not cover prescription medicine.

The contents of the bag she just received, which will keep her going for a month, would cost her about US$1,000 at a pharmacy.

“I purely rely on donations,” she said.

Her benefactor, 29-year-old Hansmeyer, is unemployed and has type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition that appears in childhood in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, the hormone that lets sugar enter cells to produce energy.

People who have it need to inject themselves with insulin several times each day for the rest of their lives.

Both women are part of a group of diabetics who connect with each over Facebook or text messages to hand out or receive their prized medication, free of cost, sometimes using code words like “lifewater” to evade detection.

Nearly all of the stock that circulates comes from the relatives of patients who died.

For US President Donald Trump’s rivals in the Democratic Party, who tomorrow begin their primary contests in Iowa, there are few scandals greater than the price of insulin: The epitome of pharmaceutical price-gouging that blights the US healthcare system.

“We’re not poor,” Hansmeyer said.

Her husband works and has started a small business, she has her own car and the couple live in a house that pet dogs and rabbits also call home.

However, her husband’s employer does not subsidize its workers health insurance. Not poor enough to qualify for state insurance and not rich enough to buy their own, the couple gave up looking last month.

They joined the ranks of the 27.5 million Americans without coverage, praying that no calamity befalls them.

“My entire adult life I’ve gone in and out of rationing my insulin,” Hansmeyer told reporters.

She said that she remembers crying with happiness a few years ago, when she won a battle against her then insurer for an insulin pump, a computerized device that continuously releases the right amount of the hormone.

Hansmeyer acts as a go-between for her community of Minneapolis-area diabetics, connecting those in need with those who have. One of her major sources is a refrigerator in the basement of a house belonging to Nicole Smith-Holt.

Smith-Holt opened its door to reveal a treasure trove: Dozens of vials of insulin and a large stock of syringes, test strips and other supplies. She guessed its value at about US$50,000.