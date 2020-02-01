SK Hynix reports 95% plunge in quarterly profits

AFP, SEOUL

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc, the world’s second-largest memorychip maker, yesterday reported a 95 percent quarterly profit plunge, as it suffers from a long-running lull in the global market.

The East Asian nation’s chip manufacturers — led by behemoth Samsung Electronics Co — have enjoyed record profits in recent years as prices for their products soared.

SK Hynix supplies chips to companies from US giant Apple Inc to China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), but demand began to decline and supply increase after manufacturers invested billions in new factories.

Its operating profit dropped 95 percent to 236 billion won (US$198 million) year-on-year in the October-to-December period, the company said in a statement.

The firm also recorded a net loss of 118 billion won, while sales fell 30 percent to 6.9 trillion won.

For the full year, net profit was 2.01 trillion won, down 87 percent from the previous year.

The manufacturer has been strained by a trade dispute between China and the US, and caught in a diplomatic row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime history, with Japan in July last year imposing tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants.

“The increase in inventory burden and conservative purchasing policies on the side of customers led to a slowdown in demand as well as price falls,” the chipmaker said.

The company will “carry out more prudent production and investment strategies, as complexities and uncertainties still remain much higher than in the past,” it added.

Weakening overseas demand for memory chips — one of South Korea’s key trade items — is bad news for the nation’s export-driven economy.

Rival Samsung faces similar challenges and reported a 38 percent fall in net profit for the October-to-December period.

However, Avril Wu (吳雅婷), an analyst at the Taipei-based market tracker TrendForce, forecast that there would be an improvement in the company’s profitability in the first quarter of this year.

“We expect both DRAM and NAND Flash average selling prices to rise, while the cost of goods sold has no reason to increase as far as we know,” she added.

Shares of SK Hynix yesterday closed down 0.53 percent in Seoul.