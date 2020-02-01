Virus Fears: China’s January factory activity stalls

Reuters, BEIJING

Growth in China’s factory activity faltered last month, an official survey showed, as export orders fell and an outbreak of a new virus added to risks facing the world’s second-largest economy.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50 last month from 50.2 in December, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

The reading was in line with analysts’ forecasts and hit the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the PMI showed activity in some parts of the sector holding up, economists are doubtful the survey provides a meaningful read on the economy given recent developments with novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) and distortions from the Lunar New Year break.

More than 200 people have died from the virus in China in the past few weeks, prompting widespread transport curbs and tough public health measures that are weighing heavily on the travel, tourism and retail sectors.

Analysts say the fast-spreading virus could hurt first-quarter economic growth.

“I would disregard today’s release,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group chief economist for Greater China Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆) said in an e-mail.

“The figure certainly overrates the economic outlook, as it does not reflect the interruption due to the outbreak,” he said.

China’s economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years last year amid a bruising trade dispute with the US.

The PMI’s component indicators painted a mixed picture of the sector.

New export orders slipped back into contraction after rising for the first time in more than a year last month, while production slowed from a multi-month high, but remained in expansionary territory.

Total new orders expanded at a slightly faster clip than the month before.

The sub-index for imports fell deeper into contraction.

Factories also continued to shed jobs last month, although the pace of reduction slowed.

China watchers typically advise caution in their analysis of economic data early in the year due to the effect of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which usually slows activity.

Many firms scale back operations or close for long periods around the holiday, which began on Friday last week. This year, the Chinese government extended the Lunar New Year holiday to limit the spread of the virus.

“Extended closures could ripple through supply chains across China and beyond,” Capital Economics said in a note to clients this week.

In contrast, activity in China’s service sector quickened, with the official non-manufacturing PMI rising to 54.1 from 53.5 in December.

However, the bureau warned the impact of 2019-nCoV is not fully reflected in the survey and that more observation was needed.

Already, the outbreak has been seen hitting service sectors, such as transportation, tourism, catering and entertainment, as people avoid crowded areas.

Analysts estimated its impact on the Chinese economy could be bigger than that of SARS, which also originated in China and killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

Beijing has relied more on services and consumption to offset manufacturing weakness now than then.

One bright spot might be construction, Capital Economics said in a note, with the sub-index for the industry rising to 59.7 last month from 56.7 in December, a sign local governments have been quick to begin new infrastructure projects this year.