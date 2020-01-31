Agencies

Oil prices hit Shell profit

Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday said that its net profit last year slid by almost one-third, hit by lower oil prices. Net profit slumped 32 percent year-on-year to US$15.8 billion from a year earlier, the Anglo-Dutch giant said. Last year witnessed “challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals, as well as lower oil and gas prices,” chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said. “We remain committed to prudent capital discipline supported by world-class project delivery and are looking to further strengthen our balance sheet, while we continue with share buybacks. Our intention to complete the US$25 billion share buyback program is unchanged.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo Switch sales soar

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo Co yesterday reported a leap in sales and profit for the nine months to December last year, upgrading its full-year profit forecast on strong demand for its popular Switch console. Net profit for the April-to-December period rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to ￥196.4 billion (US$1.8 billion), with sales for the period up 2.5 percent at ￥1 trillion. The Kyoto-based firm revised upward its full-year forecasts, now projecting a net profit at ￥210 billion for the fiscal year to March, compared with its earlier estimate of ￥180 billion, but it left its annual sales forecast unchanged at ￥1.25 trillion.

TIMEPIECES

HK protests hit sales: Swatch

Swatch Group AG reported the first drop in annual profit in three years as protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales and smartwatch competition undermined demand for lower-priced Swiss timepieces. Operating profit fell 11 percent to 1.02 billion Swiss francs (US$1.1 billion), while analysts expected SF1.09 billion. The owner of the Omega and Longines brands forecast “healthy” growth this year in local currencies in all markets except for Hong Kong. Last year, Switzerland’s watch exports in unit terms fell to a 35-year low, as demand collapsed in the lower end of the market.

UNITED STATES

Goods trade deficit surges

The goods trade deficit rose sharply in December last year as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory. The goods trade gap, which had dropped for three straight months due to declining imports, last month surged 8.5 percent to US$68.3 billion, the Department of Commerce said. The overall trade deficit is on track for its first annual fall since 2013, with economists saying that the “America first” agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration, underscored by an 18-month trade dispute with China, has restricted the flow of goods, particularly imports. Although Washington and Beijing signed a “phase 1” trade deal this month, US duties remained in effect on US$360 billion of Chinese imports, about two-thirds of the total.

ARGENTINA

Debt restructure planned

Greater certainty around public policies could help reactivate growth and investments in the recession-hit country, the IMF said on Wednesday. The government is gearing up to restructure about US$100 billion in sovereign debt, including part of a US$57 billion credit facility that the IMF extended the country in 2018. Dealings with the IMF are crucial as Buenos Aires hopes to avoid a default amid a currency crash, steep inflation and a contracting economy. Next month, an IMF technical team is to travel to the capital.