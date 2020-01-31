Samsung reports Q4 net profit slumped 38 percent

AFP, SEOUL

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, yesterday reported a slump in fourth-quarter net profits, blaming weakening demand in key products and falling chip prices.

Net profit in the October-to-December period was 5.23 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), down 38 percent from a year earlier, Samsung said in a statement.

“Fourth-quarter profit dropped from a year earlier due to the continued fall in memory chip prices and weakness in display panels,” the company said.

Samsung said that it expects “weak sales from seasonality in memory chips, OLED [organic light-emitting diodes] and consumer electronics” in the first quarter of this year as the firm navigates “continued uncertainties in the global business environment.”

Operating profit dropped more than 30 percent year-on-year to 7.2 trillion won, while sales in the fourth quarter stood at 59.9 trillion won.

For the whole of last year, the firm reported net profit of 21.7 trillion won, down 51 percent from a year earlier.

Samsung has been strained by trade tensions between the US and China, and caught in a diplomatic row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime history, with Japan imposing tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants in July.

In another shadow hanging over the firm, its vice chairman and de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is on trial for the second time over a sprawling corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

A guilty verdict and long prison sentence would deprive the firm of its top decisionmaker.

This year, Samsung is pinning its hopes on the increasing availability of 5G telecom services driving sales of its handsets — it is a world leader in the technology — and said that it would introduce an “enhanced” 5G lineup.

Global demand last year for superfast 5G handsets was higher than expected, with nearly 19 million units shipped worldwide, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Samsung said that it held a 36 percent market share, closely trailing Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was leading the tight race with 37 percent, although most of its shipments were in China, where US sanctions made relatively less of an impact.

“Samsung’s 5G smartphone shipments are international and span a wide spread of countries, from South Korea to the UK and the US,” Strategy Analytics associate director Ville-Petteri Ukonaho said.

Samsung is likely to have more competition this year with rivals releasing devices in “diverse pricing segments,” but its “broad portfolio and global reach” would keep the firm in the lead, IHS Markit senior analyst Gerrit Schneemann said.

Next month in San Francisco, Samsung is due to unveil new Galaxy devices that are to “shape the next decade of mobile experiences,” the company said, without further details.