Virus Fears: US Fed watching for effects of virus

AFP, WASHINGTON

The virus outbreak in China has put the US Federal Reserve on alert for possible contagion to the US and global economies, but the central bank on Wednesday held its policy interest rate steady.

Just as the global economy seemed to have stabilized, the new coronavirus poses a new risk to growth in China and elsewhere, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

The SARS-like outbreak in China could undermine other major economies if global supply chains that flow from China are disrupted.

“There will clearly be implications at least in the near term for Chinese output and I would guess for some of their close neighbors,” Powell told reporters following the Fed’s policy meeting.

However, “the situation is really in its early stages and it’s very uncertain about how far it will spread and what the macroeconomic effects will be,” he said. “We are very carefully monitoring the situation.”

There are still grounds for “cautious optimism” about the global outlook,” but “none of this is assured” given continued uncertainties, including the effects of the viral outbreak, Powell said.

The US’ policysetting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left the benchmark interest rate steady in the target range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, as expected, at the end of its two-day meeting.

Policymakers also signaled that they want to see US inflation push a bit higher, to hit the 2 percent Fed target.

After cutting rates three times last year in their effort to buoy the economy amid US President Donald Trump’s multi-front trade dispute, this is the second policy meeting at which the bank has made no move and it seems content to tread water unless there is a “material change” to the outlook.

The statement on Wednesday repeated that policymakers would “continue to monitor the implications of incoming inflation for the economic outlook including global developments and muted inflation pressures.”

In a technical move, the Fed also slightly raised the interest it offers to banks with cash on deposit at the central bank, bumping it up to 1.6 percent from 1.55 percent, reversing the rate cut in September last year.

The FOMC announced that it would continue measures to boost the amount of cash available in the financial system at least through next quarter.

The Fed had to take emergency steps in September after interest rates started to climb amid an apparent shortage of bank reserves, using overnight cash injections known as “repo” operations.

The operations’ aim is to ensure that reserves in the system remain above a floor of US$1.5 trillion, while working on a plan to gradually reduce the Fed’s asset purchases, Powell said.