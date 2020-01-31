Staff writer

COMPUTERS

Virus not an issue: Ennoconn

Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in China is not expected to have any effect on its business and financial results. “All shipments in the first quarter of this year will be on schedule,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The company and its subsidiaries have shifted production capacity from China to Taiwan, Mexico, Europe and other regions since the start of the US-China trade dispute, Ennoconn said, contributing to the on-time shipments. The portion of its revenue generated from Chinese operations is low, it added.

INDUSTRY

Firms delay resuming work

Uninterruptable power supply maker Voltronic Power Technology Corp (旭隼科技) yesterday said that its five Chinese subsidiaries in Shenzhen and Zhongshan in Guangdong Province would resume work on Feb. 10 to abide with local government policies amid a viral outbreak in China. Automotive parts maker Enterex International Ltd (英瑞國際) also said that its Jiangsu Province-based subsidiary, Yangzhou Enterex Industrial Co (揚州英諦車材), would extend its Lunar New Year holiday and resume production on Feb. 10 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CEMENT

Taiwan Cement defers work

Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) yesterday said in a regulatory filing that some of its plants in China would delay the resumption of operations to Feb. 9 amid the coronavirus outbreak, “which might have some effects on the company’s financial figures this year.” The company said that it was monitoring developments of the epidemic and has adopted measures to minimize the effects of the outbreak on its operations.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent opens Vietnam plant

Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) said that its Vietnamese plant yesterday started normal operations and that there is no annual leave for Chinese workers at the company’s plant in Cambodia. In a regulatory filing, the company said that its Chinese plant would readjust the resumption of work in accordance with local government policies. The output of the firm’s subsidiary in China’s Hubei Province, Hubei Sunsmile Footwear Co (湖北襄誠鞋業), accounts for only about 6 percent of the group’s total output and the outbreak has not caused significant effects on financial or business operations, Fulgent Sun said.

PAPERMAKERS

China units remain closed

YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), which primarily makes industrial-grade paper, yesterday said that its Chinese subsidiaries have delayed resumption of production after the holiday break in light of the coronavirus outbreak, without specifying an exact date. Its other subsidiaries yesterday resumed production and an evaluation showed that the situation had not caused any significant effects to its finance and business operations, the company said in a statement. Separately yesterday, Chung Hwa Pulp Co (中華紙漿) also said that its subsidiaries in China would cooperate with local government policies to delay the resumption of production. So far, the situation has not caused significant effects on the company’s finances and business, it said.