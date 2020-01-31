Hotai anticipates 3.44% increase in new vehicle sales

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

New vehicle sales in Taiwan are this year to rise 3.44 percent annually, boosted by improving private consumption and government tax incentives for the replacement of older vehicles, Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車) said yesterday.

Easing trade tensions between the US and China would also help stimulate demand, the local sales agent for Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles said.

New vehicle sales are forecast to grow to about 450,000 units this year, compared with 439,000 last year, Hotai president Justin Su (蘇純興) said in a statement.

That would represent a second straight year of growth, following annual growth of 1 percent last year.

“I cannot find any reason to be pessimistic about the auto market,” Su said.

In particular, this year is the last in which the government is to offer tax incentives for people replacing older vehicles, he said.

The tax reduction amounts to NT$50,000 per vehicle.

In light of improving macroeconomic factors, Hotai said that it aims to grow its sedan sales by about 3 percent to 146,000 this year, compared with 141,891 vehicles last year.

The growth would outpace the overall expansion of the local auto market and propel Hotai’s market share to 32.5 percent, compared with 32.3 percent last year, it said.

Toyota’s revamped Altis sedan and RAV4 sports utility vehicle models last year helped boost Hotai’s vehicle sales, as the models were best-sellers among domestically made and imported vehicles, Hotai said.

On the commercial vehicle front, Hotai aims to sell 8,000 vehicles this year, challenging the top position of China Motor Corp (中華汽車) for the first time in its history, it said.

China Motor sells vehicles under the Mitsubishi brand and its own CMC brand.