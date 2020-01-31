Virus Fears: DBS Bank revises GDP forecast upward

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

DBS Bank Ltd yesterday raised its forecast for GDP growth in Taiwan this year from 2 percent to 2.3 percent, after factoring in last quarter’s stronger-than-expected growth momentum and negative effects of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Singapore-based bank said.

Before the outbreak, the nation’s economy was on a steady recovery path, with GDP expanding in the fourth quarter by 3.4 percent annually and showing full-year growth of 2.7 percent — the fastest among newly industrialized Asian economies, DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report.

However, the outbreak in China poses a fresh risk to Taiwan’s near-term growth outlook, Ma said.

“Consumption and tourism in Taiwan will be directly affected by the outbreak, as people are cutting down on outdoor activities, hitting international and domestic travel, while financial market jitters will also take a toll,” she said.

The direct impact on the nation’s economy might not be huge, given that the second half of last year saw a considerable decline in inbound Chinese visitors after China in July stopped issuing permits for independent travel to Taiwan amid deteriorating cross-strait relations, the report said.

Chinese visitors to Taiwan only accounted for 10 percent of total foreign arrivals in November, from a peak of 30 percent recorded years ago, it added.

Since the outbreak, tours to China were halted, which might explain why Taiwan has so far seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases than neighboring countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, the report said.

However, the ongoing health crisis would affect Taiwan indirectly through a possible slowdown of the Chinese economy and temporary disruptions to China-centered supply chains, Ma added.

“These indirect effects must be watched closely, in our view,” she said.

Last month, Taiwanese exports to China finally returned to positive territory, thanks to the stabilization of the Chinese economy and a rise in China’s 5G demand, Ma said, citing that China remains Taiwan’s largest export market, accounting for 40 percent of total exports.

“Another slowdown in the Chinese economy will threaten the near-term outlook for Taiwan’s export recovery,” Ma said.

China’s plans to extend the Lunar New Year holiday, shut down factories, and suspend production and transport activity would inevitably affect Taiwanese manufacturers with operations there, she said.

Taiwan witnessed a contraction of 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2003 due to SARS, which triggered huge declines in private consumption and exports, Ma added.