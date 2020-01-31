Virus Fears: China Steel bullish despite pretax income falling 60%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted a 60 percent year-on-year decline in pretax income to NT$12.8 billion (US$422.76 million) for last year, while providing a cautiously optimistic outlook for business this year.

The company, which has been facing significant setbacks on the international steel market since a trade conflict between the US and China started to escalate last year, blamed the decline on flailing market demand and rising raw material prices.

Overall revenue last year contracted 8.59 percent on an annual basis to NT$366.24 billion.

Despite the disappointing results, the company took in greater profits than industry peers across Asia, except for South Korean steelmaker POSCO, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) said at a traditional ceremony to launch business operations for the new year.

With steel prices rising in the US, Japan and South Korea, Wong expressed the hope that the steel industry would rebound this year.

Pointing to the rapid spread of a coronavirus in China, which will undoubtedly disrupt the country’s supply of steel as Beijing extends its Lunar New Year holiday, Wong said that the demand for basic manufacturing would be stimulated and, in turn, boost orders for steelmakers.

The epidemic would not strongly affect its operations, the company said on Wednesday.

CSC subsidiaries InfoChamp Systems Corp (中冠資訊) and China Ecotek Corp (中宇環保), which have offices in Wuhan and Xiamen, China, have reportedly asked their Taiwanese employees to delay their return to China in an attempt to avoid possible infection.

The US on Friday last week announced its decision to levy an additional 25 percent tariff on steel products and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum products, effective on Saturday next week.

Despite market concerns that the increased tariffs would negatively affect the company’s exports, CSC executives said that previous US duties of 25 percent on steel products — under section 232 of the US’ Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — already did their worst, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday.

Under the 25 percent tariff, Taiwanese steel exports to the US last year fell 28.42 percent year-on-year to US$850 million, US customs data showed.

Given that the company sells about 68 percent of its production locally, it is expecting orders from China-based Taiwanese companies returning to invest in Taiwan, CSC executive vice president and spokesman Hwang Chien-chih (黃建智) said.

The company expects orders for 200,000 tonnes of steel plates and H-beams, Hwang added.