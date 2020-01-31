Virus Fears: Acer to unveil conferencing tool built with Zoom

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday announced that it would launch a video conferencing solution with software provider Zoom Video Communications Co.

The multi-user solution, codeveloped with Zoom by Acer’s “Build Your Own Cloud” (BYOC) service, offers high-quality audio and video transmission, company founder Stan Shih (施振榮) said in a Lunar New Year greeting.

“It is still in the testing phase... We probably need another three months before a launch,” Shih said, adding that the solution supports a new trend in improving operational efficiency.

Shih’s eldest son, Maverick Shih (施宣輝), a former president of Acer BYOC, said that the solution is also being tested by company subsidiaries Acer Cyber Security Inc (安碁資訊) and Acer Synergy Tech Co (智聯).

Maverick Shih, chairman of both subsidiaries, expressed an optimistic outlook for the year, citing an increase in overseas orders for Acer Cyber Security and plans for growth at Acer Synergy Tech, which has been listed on the over-the-counter Taipei Exchange (TPEX).

Acer subsidiary Weblink International Inc (展碁國際), another business expansion effort, earlier this month also launched its initial public offering on the TPEX.

Last quarter, Acer’s main PC business, which contributes about 60 percent of the firm’s overall revenue, posted stronger performance, with total shipments increasing by 3.44 percent year-on-year to 3.99 million units and its global market share inching up to 5.7 percent.

The company attributed the increase to healthy shipments of gaming PCs, which rose 21.2 percent on an annual basis.

Nodding at the growth posted by Acer’s gaming PC segment, Stan Shih said that there is still room for improvement, adding that the company would be promoting its Predator gaming series and ConceptD content creator series.

Acer’s total revenue last year contracted by 3.32 percent year-on-year to NT$234.22 billion (US$7.74 billion).

In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, the company has asked its Taiwanese employees to cancel business trips to China, while encouraging the use of Internet video conferencing.

In separate news, power and thermal solutions provider Delta Electronics Co (台達電) yesterday said that it has extended the Lunar New Year holiday for employees working at its plants in China.

Delta said that it plans to resume production by Feb. 10, in line with instructions from local governments, while anticipating additional adjustments to its production schedule due to the outbreak.

None of the almost 150 people who the company employs at its office in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has shown symptoms related to the coronavirus, it said.

However, the company would continue to closely monitor employees’ health, Delta said, adding that a return to work would comply with local regulations.

Noting that its production capacity and supply chain might suffer, Delta said that it would manage its workforce flexibly to ensure that any impact on business operations is minimal.