Start-up uses AI to fix cities’ aging infrastructure

Bloomberg

When one-fifth of the residents of Wakayama in southwestern Japan last week faced a three-day water stoppage to fix a 60-year-old pipe network, they rushed to get ready, only to learn that the repairs could be made without a shutdown.

About 3,000 complaints were filed with city officials, who said they had no way of knowing until they dug up the pipes.

Cities worldwide are facing similar challenges in dealing with deteriorating infrastructure, because of a lack of precision in where and when to fix aging water pipelines.

Climate change, with an increasing frequency of floods, droughts and warmer weather, is overloading water systems.

Now, some cash-strapped cities are embracing new technology to make water repairs more efficient, with the goal of cutting construction costs and lowering utility bills.

“No one can live without tap water,” said Takashi Kato, chief executive officer of Fracta Inc, a software start-up based in Redwood City, California, that uses software to identify the weakest points in water networks.

In the US, public spending on water utilities totaled US$113 billion in 2017, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Fixing and expanding water networks across the US alone would cost more than US$1 trillion over the next 25 years, the American Water Works Association said.

The decay of water systems in major metropolitan areas has far outpaced their replacement, said Kato, a former banker who sold a robotics start-up to Alphabet Inc’s Google in 2013 and later founded Fracta.

Fracta’s technology lets cities, utilities and construction companies pinpoint the decay of water pipes before they break ground, helping them save 30 to 40 percent of their long-term costs, Kato said.

It combines artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning and measures everything from soil quality to population density of an area, along with historical information on when pipes were installed and what they are made of.

The start-up has said that it has already won contracts in 23 US states, including cities such as San Francisco and Oakland, which have faced water shortages.

Similar start-ups have popped up, including VODA.ai.

Kato has said Fracta can win more clients if he is able to sign up 150 more US customers.

Boosting water-use efficiency has become a global issue, with the UN setting ambitious targets for sustainable access to safe water supplies by 2030.

That would create business opportunities in Europe, South America and other places across the globe, Kato said.

Last year, Fracta started experimental tests in the UK.

Fracta is also active in Japan, and in 2018, Kurita Water Industries Ltd bought a majority stake in Fracta for ￥4 billion (US$37 million), with plans to acquire 100 percent of the start-up’s shares within the next four years, with Kato is remaining on to run the business.

In Japan, tap water reaches almost 98 percent of the country, but cities have struggled to rebuild water systems.

In Tokyo and other wealthier cities, inefficiency comes from over-investment, Kato said.

Tokyo’s leakage rate is only 3.5 percent, city figures showed.