Taipei office rents likely to grow next three years

Staff writer, with CNA

With supply limited and vacancy rates declining, the cost of renting offices in Taipei is expected to grow for the next three years, Collier International said.

The average office rent in Taipei last year rose 2.05 percent from a year earlier to about NT$1,906 (US$63.52) per ping (3.3m2) per month, as the vacancy rate fell, data compiled by the multinational property market advisory firm showed.

Analysts said the increased rent for office space is an indication of rising demand at a time when a greater number of Taiwanese investors with operations overseas, in particular in China, are investing more at home to avoid the impact of additional tariffs imposed by the US on goods made in China.

The data indicates that rent of premium offices in Taipei rose 5.10 percent last year, with Xinyi District (信義) seeing rent of top-grade office space rise 5.53 percent, the highest growth in Taipei.

The average rent for office space in Xinyi stood at NT$2,405 per ping per month, about 17 to 35 percent higher than in other business districts in Taipei, Collier said.

The vacancy rate for premium office space in Taipei dropped sharply from 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The data also shows that although the vacancy rate for Grade A and Grade B office space in Taipei remained at about 7.44 percent in the fourth quarter, the vacancy rate for other grades of office space fell to less than 4 percent.

Taiwan’s office rental market is expected to consume 23,000 to 30,000 ping in the rental market this year, pushing the vacancy rate lower, which would likely boost rent, and the momentum is expected to continue into next year and the year after, Collier said.

In Neihu Technology Park (內湖科技園區) in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), less than 30,000 ping was available, with a vacancy rate of 3.42 percent, and the average rent was about NT$1,200 per ping per month in the second half of last year.

In terms of commercial property, including land, office and factories, transactions totaled NT$410.5 billion last year, up 54 percent from a year earlier, Collier said.

Land sales to property developers reached 300,000 ping, equivalent to the size of almost four Daan Parks, it added.

Excluding land, sales of commercial property totaled NT$138.6 billion, up more than 70 percent from a year earlier with sales of industrial property, including factories and offices inside factories, accounting for NT$55.6 billion, about 40 percent of the total, as many Taiwanese firms plan to invest.