Acer, Asustek retain top 10 PC firm rankings

Staff writer, with CNA

Acer Inc (宏碁) and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) have once again been ranked in the top 10 worldwide PC firms in terms of shipments, although their market shares declined slightly last year, Gartner Inc data showed.

Acer maintained its fifth place on the list, with shipments of 14.76 million PCs, although that number represented a 6.1 percent annual decline and the company’s global market share fell from 6.1 percent in 2018 to 5.7 percent.

Asustek stayed in sixth place, despite an annual drop in its global market share from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent and a 6.2 percent annual decline in shipments to 14.48 million units, the data showed.

PC shipments rose 0.6 percent globally from a year earlier to 261.24 million units, returning to growth for the first time in seven years, the market information advisory firm said.

“Geographically, Japan’s annual growth led the overall market’s growth,” Gartner senior principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in a statement on Jan. 13.

“As for vendor performance, the top three vendors grew faster than the market itself, gaining a combined market share of 63.1 percent in 2019 compared with 60.2 percent in 2018,” Kitagawa said.

“Their focus on the business market and more favorable allocations within the current CPU [central processing unit] constraints served them well throughout the year,” she added.

China’s Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) took the No. 1 spot with shipments of 62.97 million units, up 8.1 percent from 2018, and a market share of 24.1 percent.

California-based HP Inc was second with shipments of 57.92 million PCs, an increase of 3 percent, with a market share of 22.2 percent.

Texas-based Dell Inc placed third with shipments of 43.96 million PCs, up 5.2 percent, accounting for 16.8 percent of global shipments.

Apple Inc was at No. 4, although its shipments dropped by an annual 0.9 percent to 18.35 million units, and its global market share was 7 percent, the data showed.

Global PC shipments rose 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from a year earlier to 70.61 million units, Gartner said.

Asustek was in fifth place with shipments of 4.06 million PCs in the fourth quarter, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier, and a global market share of 5.8 percent.

Acer was one spot below, after shipping 3.99 million units, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier, with a 5.7 percent share of the market, the data showed.

Lenovo, HP, Dell and Apple were ranked as the top four brands, with a market share of 24.8 percent, 22.8 percent, 17.2 percent and 7.5 percent respectively.

“We expect this [worldwide] growth to continue through this year even after Windows 7 support comes to an end this month, as many businesses in emerging regions such as China, Eurasia and the emerging Asia-Pacific have not yet upgraded,” Kitagawa said.