VIRUS FEARS: Local airlines cancel some flights to China

The nation’s three airlines said that they would cancel some flights to China due to the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), and its affiliate Uni Air (立榮航空), would cancel a total of 232 flights to Chinese cities from Sunday to Feb. 16 for safety’s sake, EVA said in a statement on Monday.

“First-tier cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Ningpo, are among canceled destinations, with second-tier cities also included,” an EVA communications officer told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The canceled flights have lower rates of seats sold, the officer said.

EVA is to maintain flights with higher rates of seats sold, and it would help affected passengers change their tickets or transfer to other flights, the company said.

“We might delay the resumption of our normal flight schedule even after Feb. 16, depending on when the spread of 2019-nCoV is stopped or controlled,” the communications officer said.

State-owned China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) on Monday said that it would halt 10 flights to China between tomorrow and Feb. 10, with the affected destinations including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Xuzhou.

That was CAL’s second wave of cancelations after it last week halted direct flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV outbreak, until Feb. 29.

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空), which began operations just last week, on Tuesday said that it would cancel part of its flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Macau.

Starlux, which planned to operate six flights between Taiwan and Macau, said that it would cancel two flights in the first phase from today to March 28 and another two flights in second phase from Feb. 16 to March. 28.

It would maintain only two flights between Taiwan to Macau during the period, it added.

“We have seen the booking rate for the flights to Macau drop recently due to the spread of 2019-nCoV, but we will not cancel all flights given that some passengers still need to fly to the territory,” Starlux communications officer Liwen Liu said by telephone.

Starlux’s cancelation period is longer than EVA’s and CAL’s, as it has only three jets and needs to adjust its schedules more carefully, Liu said.

In related news, Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd (大洋百貨), which operates 17 department stores in second and third-tier Chinese cities, yesterday announced that it would halt operations at those department stores until Sunday, given that the Chinese government has extended the national Lunar New Year holiday to buy time for it to combat the outbreak.