VIRUS FEARS: Production at PRC factories halted until Feb. 10, Yageo says

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said it would not resume production at its Chinese factories until Feb. 10, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and the rising death toll in China.

The decision by the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, follows new Chinese regulations on controlling the virus, it said.

Local governments in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have announced they would extend the Lunar New Year holiday by 10 days to Feb. 9 in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

Yageo’s Suzhou and Dongguan factories would suspend some operations until then, although employees who work two shifts during the holiday would not be affected by the move, it said.

“The company will take necessary steps to reduce the impact on operations,” Yageo said. “It will take more active measures to boost capacity in order to satisfy customers’ demand. The company remains cautiously optimistic about its outlook.”

The supply of passive components has been under constraint over the past few months, as Yageo said it could not recruit enough labor to boost factory utilization from as low as 25 percent.

To cater to improving demand, Yageo launched a hiring campaign in China ahead of the holidays and encouraged employees to work overtime to increase production.

Operations in Taiwan would not be affected, it added.

Other Taiwanese companies that have facilities in the three coastal provinces — including Apple Inc’s iPhone casings supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成), memory chip testing and packaging service provider Walton Advanced Engineering Inc (華東科技), adapter maker AcBel Polytech Inc (康舒科技) — also said they would stop production during the period.

The list of local companies halting production in China to meet regulations is expected to grow as the outbreak spreads.