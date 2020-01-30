VIRUS FEARS: TAIEX decline likely after today’s reopening

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The TAIEX is expected to fall today as it has yet to react to worries over a worsening coronavirus outbreak that scourged global markets during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The benchmark rose 0.24 percent to 12,118.71 points on Tuesday last week, the final trading day for the Year of the Pig, and might open with a slump of 3 to 5 percent, in line with declines on Wall Street, market analysts said.

“It is unlikely for the TAIEX to buck the global trend, given many [Taiwanese] companies have operations in China,” where reported cases of 2019 novel coronavirus infections have risen sharply over the past week, Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投信) vice president Tony Huang (黃文清) said.

Technology plays, especially semiconductor shares, could be hit hard due to their heavy exposure to Chinese clients, Huang said, adding that US semiconductor stocks weakened 4 percent during the holiday, boding ill for local names.

For every NT$1 drop in the heavily weighted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) stock, the TAIEX falls 9 points, analysts said.

A 4 percent pullback in TSMC alone would take out 135 points from the main board, they said.

TSMC is the top pick among foreign players and tends to bear the brunt when they flee the market.

Prior to the outbreak, global capital has sought shelter in local shares, attracted by their strong earnings ability and generous dividend payouts, stock exchange officials said.

Technology names aside, the outbreak is expected to wreak havoc on travel, hospitality and restaurant sectors, as people stay away from travel and recreational venues, Taishin Securities said.

Tourism accounts for 2.3 percent of Taiwan’s GDP, lower than Singapore’s 5.5 percent and Hong Kong’s 11.5 percent, according to an estimate by Fitch Ratings Ltd.

Some have voiced concern that the new virus would cause damage similar to the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, which caused the TAIEX to fall 11 percent over a short time.

Deputy Minister of Finance Frank Juan (阮清華), who oversees the National Stabilization Fund, said authorities are closely watching global bourses and would intervene to ward off a market crash, if necessary.

Small and open, the local bourse is susceptible to market volatility, but there is no need to panic, as Taiwan’s economic fundamentals remain healthy, Juan said.

Electronics supply realignment and Taiwanese companies returning home from China would shore up private investment and the overall economy this year and beyond, research institutes have said.