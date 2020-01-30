Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Inflation beats estimates

Headline inflation outpaced economists’ estimates in the final three months of last year, advancing at the fastest quarterly pace in three years as oil gained and drought bumped up food prices. The consumer price index advanced 0.7 percent from the third quarter, compared with a forecast 0.6 percent gain, and 1.8 percent from a year earlier, versus an estimated 1.7 percent, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. Returning to headline inflation, the report showed fruit prices jumped 6.8 percent in the period as drought conditions reduced supply, while fuel costs advanced 4.4 percent. Domestic holiday and travel, and the annual tobacco excise also contributed to the headline inflation gain.

CHEMICALS

SABIC foresees pressure

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) expects earnings to come under further pressure this year from sluggish economic growth and an oversupply of petrochemicals. The Middle East’s biggest chemicals maker last quarter reported its first quarterly loss in a decade due to lower sales prices and writedowns at a joint venture. The same factors that squeezed prices and profit margins last year are likely to persist this year, the state-run company said yesterday in a stock exchange statement. SABIC posted a loss of 720 million riyals (US$192 million) in the final three months of last year compared with a profit of 3.22 billion riyals in the year-earlier period. A 1.3 billion riyal impairment provision at the Ibn Rushd petroleum products joint venture also cut into earnings. SABIC shares declined 2.4 percent, the most in more than a month. SABIC last posted a quarterly loss in the first three months of 2009, when it was struggling to integrate the plastics unit it purchased from General Electric Co.

TELECOMS

Barcelona fair still on

The Mobile World Congress, an annual event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, Spain, is to go ahead as planned from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 despite the spread of the novel coronavirus, the GSMA industry group that organizes the event said in a statement yesterday. The GSMA said it was monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the virus outbreak, and would adhere to safety recommendations from the WHO and governments, and provide additional medical support on site.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault names new CEO

French auto giant Renault SA on Tuesday named former Volkswagen AG (VW) director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it seeks to regain its footing after a year of turmoil sparked by the arrest of Carlos Ghosn. The 52-year-old Italian credited with turning around Spanish automaker SEAT SA is to take up his new post on July 1, Renault said in a statement after a board meeting confirmed the appointment. Chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos, who has been standing in as CEO since October last year, is to take over as deputy director general on the same date. The board believed that De Meo, “through his career, his experience and his success in his previous functions, combines all the qualities to contribute to all aspects of Groupe Renault’s development and transformation,” the company said. De Meo began his career at Renault in the 1990s before taking up posts at Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and eventually VW in 2009.