VIRUS FEARS: HK stocks tank, but most of Asia bounces

AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong stocks plunged yesterday as investors in the territory returned from their Lunar New Year break to a global panic over the novel coronavirus, though most other Asian markets were lifted by bargain buying after recent losses.

Healthy US data reinforced hopes for the global economic outlook and supported a rally across US and European markets, which provided a strong lead for Asia, while a record earnings report from Apple also helped the mood.

Still, the focus remains on developments in the virus outbreak — which has now killed at least 132 people and infected more people in China than SARS did 17 years ago — and concerns about the impact on the world economy.

Among the worst-hit sectors on global trading floors are firms linked to travel and tourism, as big-spending Chinese tourists stay at home with Beijing clamping down on people’s movement.

The outbreak carries echoes of the SARS crisis, which paralyzed regional travel and battered local economies. Chinese tourist numbers then fell by about one-third.

The novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to deal a massive blow to China’s already-fragile economy, coming during the Lunar New Year holidays when millions crisscross the country and spend billions of dollars. It also comes just as data indicated some sort of stability in the economy after a long-running slowdown.

“We expected to see strong economic momentum in China before, but now the pace of growth may slow,” CEB International Investment head of research Banny Lam (林樵基) said.

“Markets will remain very volatile due to the uncertainty, and the swings won’t subside until we have clear evidence that the virus is fading. That may happen when the weather gets warmer in the summer,” he said.

Hong Kong fell 2.8 percent as stocks dropped across the board, with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) losing 3.2 percent, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (銀河娛樂集團) diving more than 5 percent and property giant New World Development Co (新世界發展) off more than 3 percent.

However, markets elsewhere in the region enjoyed a bounce with Tokyo ending up 0.7 percent, Sydney adding 0.5 percent, Seoul climbing 0.4 percent and Mumbai 0.7 percent higher in the afternoon.

Bangkok and Jakarta were higher though there were dips in Singapore, Wellington and Manila.

Chinese markets’ Lunar New Year break, which was due to end today, has been extended until Monday next week.

Investors were given some cheer by figures from Washington showing healthy consumer activity, a pickup in consumer confidence and a recovery in the key manufacturing sector. The readings support optimism that the world economy is stirring.

“We are seeing economic data points that support this continued recovery,” Susan Schmidt, a fund manager at Aviva Investors, told Bloomberg TV.

“The coronavirus might have tamped that down just a bit, but overall management teams are coming back and giving a pretty positive outlook, and feeling confident about their businesses,” Schmidt said.