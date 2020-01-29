Agencies

AVIATION

Airbus, officials reach deal

European aerospace giant Airbus SE yesterday said that it had reached “agreement in principle” with the French, British and US authorities over corruption investigations. “These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations,” Airbus said in a statement.

AUTOMOTIVE

BorgWarner, Delphi in talks

BorgWarner Inc is in advanced discussions to acquire Delphi Technologies PLC in a deal that would unite two auto suppliers positioning for the industry’s shift to hybrid and electric vehicles, people familiar with the matter have said. An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. Negotiations could still fall apart, they said. BorgWarner’s biggest deal to date is the US$950 million acquisition of Remy International Inc in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

GERMANY

H&M probed over privacy

A privacy watchdog on Monday said that it has opened an investigation into clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) amid evidence that the Swedish retailer had committed “massive data protection breaches” by spying on its customer service representatives in the country. Hamburg’s data protection commissioner said in a statement that a hard drive containing about 60 gigabytes of data revealed that superiors at the site in Nuremberg kept “detailed and systematic” records about employees’ health, from bladder weakness to cancer, and about their private lives, such as family disputes or holiday experiences.

TRANSPORTATION

Bird acquiring Circ

Bird Rides Inc, one of the world’s largest providers of electric scooter rentals, on Monday said that it is acquiring Circ, a German rival, for an undisclosed sum. The Santa Monica, California-based Bird also said that it raised an additional US$75 million from investors on top of the US$275 million round disclosed in October last year. The funding round valued the business at about US$2.5 billion. As a result of the acquisition, Bird would add more than 300 employees in Europe, helping it inch closer in the region to US-based competitor Lime.

SPAIN

Economy likely stabilized

Indicators suggest that the economy stabilized toward the end of last year after experiencing a summer slowdown, possibly linked to the uncertainty of Brexit, Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino said on Monday. “In the fourth quarter of the year, in autumn and winter, there was some stabilization, including, perhaps moderate growth, or acceleration of growth,” Calvino told state broadcaster RTVE.

FRANCE

Power generation down

Strike action against the government’s plans to overhaul the pension system on Monday resulted in another reduction to the country’s power generation. Power generation was reduced by 4 gigawatts, or about 6 percent of its total generation capacity. Electricity generation was curbed at three of the nation’s nuclear reactors operated by state-controlled utility EDF SA, and two of its gas-fired generators, according to data from the company and from grid operator RTE.

BANKING

Bank of China settles probe

Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行) agreed to pay 3.9 million euros (US$4.2 million) to settle a French probe into allegations that it turned a blind eye as customers moved millions to their Asian accounts without paying European taxes. Paris prosecutor Remi Heitz said that Bank of China would pay a 3 million euro fine and 900,000 euros in damages to French tax authorities to end the criminal prosecution. The case would continue against 28 business owners and intermediaries involved in transferring the funds to China, Heitz said in a statement yesterday.