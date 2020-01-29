Abe sticks with reflationist balance

Bloomberg

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday kept the number of reflationists on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy board unchanged, sending a strong signal of continuity for central bank policy.

Abe’s administration chose Seiji Adachi, head of economic research at Marusan Securities Co, to replace Yutaka Harada on the policy board, according to a statement distributed by a parliamentary committee.

The Diet is likely to approve the nomination before Harada ends his five-year term on March 25 to avoid a vacancy on the board.

Adachi cowrote a book in 2013 alongside Harada and others just before the BOJ launched its massive easing program that sets him at the heart of the reflationist movement in Japan.

The nomination of Adachi, 54, is for one of the nine seats on a board that is expected to keep policy on hold for a while.

With limited policy tools and relative stability in foreign exchange rates, a majority of economists expect the bank’s next eventual policy step to be tightening.

“Adachi’s a person right at the center of the reflationists,” MUFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co chief economist Yuji Shimanaka said. “The Abe administration has shown a clear position in support of aggressive easing.”

The 2013 book focuses on spurring prices to restore growth in the Japanese economy and was published shortly before BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda unveiled his easing program to lift the economy out of deflation and achieve 2 percent price growth.

In more recent commentary in columns Adachi has written for Money Gendai, an online media site run by major Japanese publisher Kondansha Ltd, he has argued that the BOJ’s monetary policy from 2013 onward has been effective in getting out of deflation, and it is important that this positive direction is not stopped.

He has also argued that there is a need for fiscal spending that clearly commits to an inflation target, if governments are to learn from historical lessons, such as World War II.

Adachi said in an October last year column for Money Gendai that it would be “outrageous” to argue that both negative rates and quantitative easing policies should be ceased due to a lack of effectiveness.

Still, he said increasing purchasing of exchange traded funds was a better option for additional easing than lowering negative rates further.

This year, the BOJ faces one of its biggest leadership shakeups since Kuroda took the helm in 2013.

Two out of nine board members and several senior officials would probably be replaced over the coming months in moves that would help shape the thinking of the BOJ amid growing speculation its next eventual move would be to normalize policy.

Despite Adachi’s reflationist credentials, economists do not see his appointment changing the direction of BOJ policy back toward a more quantitative easing-focused approach.

“It’s become clear what was possible during the Kuroda regime and what was not. Expectations for what reflationists can do have been shrinking,” said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Okasan Securities Co and former head of the BOJ’s price statistics division.

Adachi might dissent from the current policy, arguing that it is not accommodating enough, but that would not change the direction of policy, as he would still be part of a minority, Atago added.

One aspect of Adachi’s thinking that might generate wider attention is his views on the impact of quantitative easing on currencies.