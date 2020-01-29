Germany expects economy to expand 1.1% this year

Bloomberg

The German government expects economic growth of 1.1 percent this year, up from a previous projection of 1 percent, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named.

Europe’s largest economy expanded 0.6 percent last year, its slowest growth in six years, amid global trade tensions that weighed on its export-heavy economy.

The government’s first major assessment of the economic situation this year came amid signs that Germany is putting the worst of the slump behind it.

Surveys of activity and manufacturing have picked up, reinforcing the view that the pace of growth might slowly pick up through this year.

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is scheduled to publish its yearly economic report, including its forecast for this year, today.

Reuters had previously reported the 1.1 percent growth number, while the business daily Handelsblatt last week reported a range of 1.1 to 1.2 percent.

Confidence among business leaders in Germany inched back slightly this month, a closely watched survey showed on Monday, as expectations for the coming months clouded over.

A monthly barometer from the Munich-based Ifo institute fell 0.4 points from last month to 95.9, well short of a consensus forecast from analysts surveyed by Factset.

“The German economy is starting the year in a cautious mood,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Of the two main components of the barometer, businesses’ expectations for the coming months fell back one whole point, to 92.9, while views of the present economic situation improved 0.3 points, to 99.1.

Among different economic sectors, “manufacturing is showing signs of recovery,” Fuest said.

Producer firms have benefited from some clearing-up of uncertainty in the past few weeks, as the US and China struck a trade truce and the next steps for Brexit became clearer.

Both manufacturers’ judgments of the present situation and the future outlook improved.

Meanwhile, service firms’ confidence fell back “noticeably,” as falling expectations overpowered greater satisfaction with present business.

The overall slip in confidence was “a hefty surprise,” Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg economist Uwe Burkert said.

“Apparently, weakness in industry has reached services firms with a time delay,” Burkert said.

With “a difficult year ahead ... we can but hope that the industrial recovery we can now see in the data arrives,” Burkert said.

Additional reporting by AFP