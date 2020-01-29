S Korea stocks dive amid virus fears

Bloomberg

South Korean stocks yesterday bore the brunt of Asian stock declines tied to a new coronavirus as more markets opened after holidays and concerns spread from short-term consumerism to long-term growth.

The benchmark KOSPI plunged as much as 3 percent, the biggest decline since October 2018.

Companies that had benefited from Chinese tourism took bigger hits, with cosmetics maker Amorepacific Corp, travel agency Hana Tour Service Inc and Hotel Shilla Co all tumbling more than 10 percent.

The moves mirrored drops in consumer and travel names in Japan and Thailand on Monday.

Market reaction to the virus might stall the nascent recovery in South Korea’s tourism shares. After languishing for much of last year on strained relations with China, the sector had started to recover this month on optimism over improving bilateral relations.

“I guess it won’t be easy for tourism stocks to rebound for a while, as there have been concerns over the earnings outlook for the sector,” said Yoon Joon-won, a fund manager at HDC Asset Management Co in Seoul. “However, I might add some cosmetics names if they get oversold and appear to hit a bottom.”

Chinese tourists accounted for 35 percent of total foreign travelers to South Korea in November last year, according to NH Investment & Securities Co.

The economic impact could be much broader given the importance of China, the nation’s largest trading partner, to the export-driven South Korean economy.

The nation’s GDP took a hit in early 2003 from the SARS epidemic.

The tech sector did not escape the damage yesterday, as chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co dropped more than 3 percent.

US peers, including Apple Inc, slid overnight amid fears that the disease could crimp production in Wuhan, a major memory design and manufacturing site in China.

In Japan, electronics and machinery makers were the biggest drags on the TOPIX.

The virus’ spread could dampen enthusiasm over earnings, which are set to kick into high gear today with reports from major technology players, including Fanuc Corp and Canon Inc.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.55 percent, or 127.80 points, to 23,215.71 — extending Monday’s more than 2 percent drop — while the TOPIX was down 0.6 percent, or 10.29 points, at 1,692.28.

Japan Airlines Co continued its slide, falling 0.38 percent to ￥3,122, but ANA Holdings Inc gained 0.34 percent to ￥3,453 following a sharp decline the previous day.

“We expect the impact of the novel coronavirus to only be reported in earnest after the end of the Chinese New Year, in the shape of factory halts and product supply suspensions,” Citigroup Inc analyst Kota Ezawa wrote in a note.

Markets in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China were closed yesterday for Lunar New Year holidays, while Singapore’s benchmark dropped 2.2 percent and Jakarta’s fell 0.5 percent.

However, shares rose in Thailand and in India, where the SENSEX was up 0.2 percent at 41,217.

Healthcare-related stocks remained outperformers as China continued to grapple with the spread of the deadly virus.

Gainers included Malaysian glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp Bhd, Samsung Biologics Co, India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Japanese biopharma name Takara Bio Inc.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453.93 points, or 1.6 percent, to 28,535.80. The Dow had been down nearly 550 points.