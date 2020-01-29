VIRAL OUTBREAK: China urges investors to assess outbreak ‘rationally’

Bloomberg

Investors should evaluate the effects of a deadly viral outbreak objectively, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said yesterday, following a slide in equities across the globe and a retreat in the yuan in offshore trading.

The commission said in a statement that securities firms should guide investors to assess the disease “rationally and objectively,” and “adhere to the concept of long-term investment and value investment.”

China’s domestic markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

That session might prove volatile, coming after worries about the economic effects of the spreading virus saw contracts tied to Chinese stocks tumble in the past few days.

The commission called on companies to make dealing with the virus their top priority, and to “implement detailed prevention and control measures.”

It also ordered contingency planning to ensure the “safe and stable operation of the transaction-settlement system.”

Reopening China’s markets could prove challenging, as individuals and employers alike grapple with how to get back to business while boosting health safety standards.

The commission urged companies to be forthright in their disclosures and asked stock exchanges to ensure that investor rights are protected.

“All listed companies are to disclose information in a true, accurate, complete and timely manner,” the regulator said.

China’s domestic stock market, the world’s second-largest, is famous for being dominated by retail traders, who can sometimes engage in crowd behavior.

News of the government’s latest initiatives — a new subsidy or regulation — can send stocks soaring as individual investors rush to pile in and official calls for calm are not unusual.

In 2018, the commission urged local authorities to help ease pressure on listed companies threatened by sales of shares that had been pledged as collateral for loans.

In 2015, China took even sterner measures, suspending a swathe of shares as a domestic stock bubble burst. It also deployed the “national team,” as state-backed funds are called, to prop up shares.

Foreign investors have been an increasing presence in the onshore market.

Overseas capital accounts for 10 percent of daily equity trading in Shanghai, up from 2 percent just 12 months earlier, Zhu Min (朱民), a former central bank official who is now chairman of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, said earlier this month.

That all raises the stakes for how regulators handle the domestic markets as they reopen next week.