INVESTMENT

Brunel sets green goals

Companies and asset managers must show progress toward climate goals by 2022, Brunel Pension Partnership, one of Britain’s biggest pension fund managers, said yesterday, or the fund will withdraw its investment. Brunel, which manages ￡30 billion (US$39 billion) in assets for 10 local government schemes, said in its first climate policy it was aiming to influence companies’ and investment managers’ behavior. Brunel will require its “material holdings” to cut carbon emissions by 2022. It said it could vote against the reappointment of board members or divest from companies if they fail to act.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Berlin probes Saudi scheme

German prosecutors are investigating two former Deutsche Bank AG employees for allegedly paying US$1.1 million to secure the wealth management business of a senior Saudi royal, the Financial Times reported. The money transfers were arranged in 2011 and 2012, along with other perks, including an internship and a seminar at a Swiss ski resort, according to the results of an international probe, seen by the Financial Times. The lender conducted its probe between 2014 and 2016, leading to the departure of six employees and 12 staff having their bonuses suspended.

LABOR

Finnish paper strike looms

About 9,000 workers at Finnish paper mills were to go on strike yesterday after wage talks broke down, their labor union said in a statement, the latest in a series of labor conflicts to hit Finland. Another 6,000 employees at sawmills, plywood mills and other forestry plants had already planned to strike yesterday, bringing the overall outage to around 15,000 workers. The strikes are set to last for three weeks, but could end earlier if a deal is reached with the mills, the union said. Employers have vowed to respond with a lockout of workers at a dozen plants from Feb. 10 unless a deal is reached before then, further paralyzing Finland’s forestry industry, a major source of export revenue.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford to settle with US$30m

Ford Motor Corp will pay at least US$30 million in a proposed settlement over a class-action lawsuit related to failing transmissions in its Fiesta and Focus vehicles. The lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former owners of the cars, which had bad dual-clutch transmissions, the Detroit Free Press reported on Saturday, citing court documents. In addition to the US$30 million in cash reimbursement, there will be an easier process for people to get compensated and a simplified buyback program for defective vehicles, the report said. Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said the company believes the settlement is “fair and reasonable” and expects it to be approved during a final hearing on Feb. 28. The case was filed in 2012.

LABOR

Unions, Jingye reach deal

UK trade unions have reached a deal with China’s Jingye Group (敬業集團) about its provisional deal to buy British Steel Ltd, acknowledging that up to 500 jobs will go in exchange for protecting pay and employment terms. “The sale to Jingye is now firmly in sight and we would encourage all stakeholders in the business to focus on reaching a positive conclusion,” three trade unions said in a joint statement released on Friday last week. Jingye is making progress with securing approvals for the deal and aims to complete the takeover in the first quarter of this year, the Chinese group said in a statement.