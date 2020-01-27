Agencies

TAXATION

Bolsonaro rejects ‘sin tax’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has ruled out a so-called “sin tax” on beer, cigarettes and sugary food products, an idea floated earlier in the week by Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Paulo Guedes, sorry, you are my minister, I’m with you 99 percent, but there won’t be any tax increases on beer, no,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with journalists on Friday after landing in New Delhi on an official trip. “It can’t be done, we can’t increase the tax burden in Brazil. Everyone consumes sugar every day, it can’t be increased,” he added. A similar tax has been in force in Britain since April.

TELECOMS

Japan arrests ‘cheap spy’

Japanese police have arrested a former Softbank Corp employee for allegedly stealing proprietary information from the telecom giant and giving it to Russian officials, police and media reports said yesterday. Yutaka Araki, 48, is suspected of obtaining “trade secrets from a computer server at a telecommunication-related company on February 18 last year, in violation of Japan’s unfair competition prevention law,” Tokyo police said in a statement. Police suspect Russian trade officials at Moscow’s mission in Tokyo were involved in espionage, but the Russian embassy described the media reports as “regrettable” and “cheap spy allegations.”

TRADE

India and Brazil sign deals

India and Brazil agreed on Saturday to boost trade and investment across a range of fields such as defense, mining, biofuel, cybersecurity, food, the environment and health. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Brazil as “a valuable partner” as he and visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro witnessed the signing of 15 agreements by their officials in the Indian capital. Bolsonaro said he was looking forward to being the chief guest at India’s National Day military and cultural parade yesterday in New Delhi. India celebrates Jan. 26 as the anniversary of its adoption of Constitution in 1950.

OIL

Libyan production plunges

Libya’s oil production has plunged by around three-quarters since forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar launched a blockade a week ago, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Saturday. The fall, from 1.2 million barrels per day to just over 320,000, has caused estimated losses of US$256 million since the closure of major oil fields and ports in the east and south of the country, the NOC said in a statement. The corporation made assurances that “fuel is still available in most regions” of Libya, but called for an end to the blockades “to ensure continuing supply of fuel products to all regions and to restore vital revenues to the Libyan economy.”

AUTOMAKERS

Rivian to supply Ford

Rivian Automotive Inc, the electric-truck start-up backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, is to provide the “skateboard” platform for a premium, high-performance electric Ford vehicle, its top executive said. “In Ford’s case, we provide the platform,” Rivian chief executive R. J. Scaringe said in an interview on Saturday. “They will provide the top hat, the body and the interior.” The “skateboard” is the entire platform, including the motor, battery pack, computer systems and wheels. The design is modular and allows for different vehicle body types to be added on top. Rivian is seeking partnerships to grow beyond its own consumer electric vehicle offering.