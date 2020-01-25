Agencies

INVESTMENT

SGX to buy strategist stake

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is to acquire a majority stake in Scientific Beta Pte, an index provider for products enabling investors to track market themes, an increasingly significant global fund management trend. The target company, incorporated in Singapore, with offices in France, the UK and the US, specializes in factor-based strategies, a market that is set to reach US$2.7 trillion this year, the exchange said. SGX is to buy 93 percent of Scientific Beta for 186 million euros (US$206 million) in cash. Assets replicating Scientific Beta’s smart-beta indices have risen more than 10-fold in four years and now total US$55 billion, SGX said.

BANKS

China eases payment limits

China’s central bank said yesterday it would temporarily raise the limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan (US$72.42 million) from yesterday until Thursday, to ease fund transfers amid a coronavirus outbreak.

SOCIAL NETWORKING

TikTok licenses music

TikTok on Thursday licensed a catalogue of independent music as it worked to build on the momentum of the social networking app specializing in video snippets. The deal between TikTok and Merlin, a digital rights agency for independent music labels, is designed to help facilitate the use of the short-form video service for promotions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MACROECONOMICS

NZ inflation surprises

New Zealand inflation picked up by more than economists expected in the fourth quarter, closing in on the midpoint of the central bank’s target range. Consumer prices gained 1.9 percent from a year earlier, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. That compared with 1.5 percent in the third quarter and exceeded the 1.8 percent expected by economists. Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from three months earlier. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in November forecast annual inflation would lift to 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

NATURAL GAS

Demand limits US output

As US natural gas prices plummet to 1990s-era lows, production is finally showing signs of a slowdown after years of runaway growth. Output from the lower 48 states has dropped to the lowest level since September, BloombergNEF data show. While production usually slips in January as frigid weather disrupts drilling, weak prices are driving the decline this time around, BNEF analyst Tai Liu said. Explorers have been completing fewer wells in Appalachia and in Louisiana’s Haynesville shale since the second quarter of last year, data from BloombergNEF and the US Energy Information Administration show.

TRADE

Trump to ink pact Wednesday

US President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact between the US, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House, an administration official told reporters on Thursday. Invitations had been sent out and the White House location would allow lawmakers from all over the country to attend, the official said. The ceremony is likely to take place while an impeachment trial against Trump proceeds on Capitol Hill. The official said Trump would be touting the pact after the signing during travel around the US.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Broadcom touts Apple deals

Broadcom Inc disclosed new agreements to provide components for Apple Inc devices released through the middle of 2023. The San Jose, California-based chipmaker said it entered into two multi-year pacts “for the supply of a range of specified high-performance wireless components and modules to Apple for use in its products.” That is in addition to another similar agreement that Broadcom reached with Apple last year. The three deals could generate about US$15 billion in future revenue, Broadcom added.