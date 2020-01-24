Agencies

MACROECONOMICS

US-China spat hits Japan

Japan has had the second straight year of red ink in trade for last year, hurt by a slowdown of demand in China, according to government data released yesterday. China’s trade tensions with the US has hurt Japan’s trade, with Japan’s exports for last year falling 5.6 percent from the previous year, while imports fell 5.0 percent. Japan had a trade surplus of ￥6.6 trillion (US$60 billion) with the US last year, as exports fell 1.4 percent from 2018, and imports fell 4.4 percent. US President Donald Trump has thrown out past trade deals, including that with China, that he said added to the US trade deficit and cost the country manufacturing jobs.

REAL ESTATE

Singapore homes up 0.5%

Singapore private home prices rose just 0.5 percent in the final quarter of last year, with the slowdown reflecting the lingering impact of government curbs more than a year after they were imposed. The rise was slightly higher than the preliminary estimate of a 0.3 percent gain, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released yesterday showed. For all of last year, apartment prices on the island increased 2.7 percent, well below a jump of 7.9 percent in 2018. Sales of units in the private resale market have also been subdued, with total resale volumes for last year falling 31.2 percent to 8,949 units, compared to 13,009 units in 2018.

AVIATION

Lufthansa may list Technik

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is considering selling stock in its jet-aircraft maintenance businesses to fund the unit’s expansion and help boost the airline group’s market value, according to people familiar with the matter. A partial spinoff of the Technik division to Lufthansa shareholders is also being considered, though an initial public offering of a stake in the business is the more likely option, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are not public. The review is at an an early stage and no final decision has been taken, they said. Technik has an enterprise value of about 7.5 billion euros (US$8.3 billion), more than Lufthansa’s market capitalization of 6.9 billion euros.

BANKING

Asian banker bonuses cut

Global banks including Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are cutting investment banker bonuses in Asia after deals cooled, with senior employees taking the biggest hit, people familiar with the matter said. The Asia ex-Japan bonus pool at UBS’ investment-banking unit fell about 14 percent for last year, while Morgan Stanley’s is about 9 percent lower, the people said. Citigroup Inc reduced its pool by about 6 percent as it zeroed in on costs, a person said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc kept overall bonuses largely flat, though it raised spending on variable compensation for top-performing bankers, another person said.

OFFICE SHARING

WeWork paring units

WeWork has sold its minority stake in the female-focused co-working start-up the Wing, part of parent company We Co’s efforts to refocus on its main office-sharing business. In addition to divesting its stake in the Wing, WeWork said it would sell Teem, a cloud services developer, to iOFFICE, a facility management software company. It also said it was in the process of selling Meetup, a Web site used to create online groups for in-person events, and Managed by Q, a workplace management platform.