Public firms raised 9% less funds last year: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The nation’s publicly traded companies raised funds totaling NT$573.7 billion (US$19.12 billion) last year, sliding 9 percent annually as companies became more conservative amid global economic uncertainty, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.

That marked the lowest level over the past three years, except for the NT$419.1 billion raised in 2016, the commission’s data showed.

Companies usually issue shares to raise capital to expand their operations or repay debts, but some firms may refrain from raising new funds if they are uncertain about their business plan, given that US-China trade tensions have changed the dynamics of supply chains worldwide, the commission said.

REINVESTMENT

That might explain why local companies reinvested less last year, with the amount of reinvestment slumping 54 percent year-on-year to NT$50.5 billion. Last year, local firms only allocated 8.86 percent of the funds they raised to re-investment, lower than the 18.71 percent registered a year earlier, the commission’s data showed.

Instead, local companies allocated 54 percent, or NT$308.8 billion, of the overall funds raised to repay debts, from 47.99 percent a year earlier, according to the data.

A total of 17 percent, or NT$97.3 billion, was spent on expanding factories or equipment, while another 15 percent, or NT$86 billion, was raised to improve companies’ financial structure, the commission said.

MERGERS

No companies splashed out on mergers or acquisitions last year, the commission said.

“The slowdown in public fundraising was in line with the deceleration of initial public offering activity last year,” the commission added.

By comparison, the amount of funds raised via private placements surged 43 percent year-on-year to NT$169 billion after several life insurers raised capital last year.

Overall, all the funds raised by the publicly traded companies totaled NT$742.8 billion, flat from a year earlier, the data showed.