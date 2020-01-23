Agencies

ENERGY

Tesla, Australia test battery

Tesla Inc’s latest big lithium-ion battery is set to start in South Australia, one of the nation’s biggest users of renewable generation, where it would support a steady flow of power from a wind farm. Australia-based Infigen Energy Ltd’s Lake Bonney storage system, equipped with a 25 megawatt Tesla battery, is in the final stages of testing and close to full commercial operations, South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan said in a statement following a visit to the site, which includes an existing 278.5 megawatt wind farm. The project “will allow South Australia to incorporate more renewable energy into the system and move towards net-100 percent renewable energy in the 2030s,” he said. Solar and wind power already meet more than half of the state’s electricity demand, compared to about 20 percent nationally.

TELECOMS

Thailand to start 5G auction

Thailand could receive as much as 64 billion baht (US$2.11 billion) in a spectrum auction next month, a bigger sum than it earlier expected, the Thai National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission said. Two state-owned companies, CAT Telecom PCL and TOT PCL, received government permission to take part in the auction, which is likely to make it more competitive, commission Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said on Tuesday. “However, the government doesn’t want too much money from the auction,” Takorn said. “It wants operators to invest in fifth-generation services, which can change the country.” Thai officials are hopeful some of the spectrum available would kick-start speedier 5G data services, bolstering the country’s economic outlook.

MANUFACTURING

Hon Hai US plant to open

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) Terry Gou (郭台銘) pledged to begin production at a long-delayed electronics plant in Wisconsin sometime this year, kick-starting a signature US project that is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding his manufacturing empire. Speaking at the company’s new year’s party in Taipei yesterday, Gou said that the factory would be operational this year and drive the company’s vision of manufacturing components for 5G wireless and artificial intelligence applications. Gou said that he would spend a lot of time in the US this year and intends to send more employees there as well.

AUTOMAKERS

Mitsubishi raided

German investigators have launched a probe into the local operations of Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Denso Corp over allegations they might be involved in equipping diesel engines with devices to cheat emissions tests. Police and prosecutors began investigating 10 sites across Germany, Frankfurt prosecutors’ spokeswoman Nadja Niesen wrote in an e-mailed statement. A spokeswoman for auto parts supplier Denso confirmed that it was also raided in Germany and that it is cooperating with authorities. Three of the locations raided belong to supplier Continental AG, which is a witness cooperating in the probe, it said in an e-mailed statement. Authorities are looking at Mitsubishi’s 1.6-liter and 2.2-liter 4-cylinder Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel engines, asking drivers who acquired vehicles with the motors since 2014 to contact police. Drivers might have been defrauded because vehicles with defeat devices are bearing the risk of losing the necessary license to use them on the streets, prosecutors said.