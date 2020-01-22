Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Figures signal optimism

Early trade figures for this month showed that the country’s chip exports might be headed for the first monthly gain since late 2018, offering another sign that a recovery in global manufacturing is picking up momentum. Shipments of semiconductors during the first 20 days of the month rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier, the Korea Customs Service said yesterday. Overall exports dropped 0.2 percent in the period, the smallest decline in more than a year. The country’s 20-day trade report is closely watched as an early indicator of global demand, but January data are typically hard to interpret, because shifting dates for the New Year’s holiday cloud year-on-year comparisons. Still, the figures reinforced a view that global manufacturing is starting the year on firmer footing. Samsung Electronics Co, one of the world’s biggest semiconductor suppliers, this month beat earnings estimates after memorychip prices began to climb out of a persistent downturn.

BANKING

UBS yearly profit down 5%

Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG yesterday said that its full-year profit fell last year, but that economic stimulus measures and easier monetary conditions “contributed to a strong performance in financial markets in the fourth quarter and are likely to prevail.” UBS delivered solid full-year results in mixed market conditions, with net profit falling 5 percent to US$4.3 billion, the group said in a statement. Pretax profit, adjusted for restructuring costs, slipped 0.5 percent to US$6.04 billion, but earnings before tax in the global wealth management division rose 4 percent to US$3.4 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, adjusted pretax profit soared 153 percent to US$1.2 billion, driven mainly by wealth management and investment banking activities, UBS said. The bank said it would pay shareholders an increased dividend of US$0.73 per share for last year, compared with US$0.70 for 2018.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber to sell India unit

Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to sell Uber Eats in India to local rival Zomato, underscoring the US ride-hailing giant’s effort to cut back on loss-making operations globally. Uber is to offload the business in return for 9.99 percent of the Indian start-up, maintaining a foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing Internet arenas, the companies said in a statement. As part of the deal, the US company would shutter operations, but direct all restaurants, delivery companies and diners to Zomato. Neither company offered up financial details, but the Economic Times reported that Zomato — which CB Insights last valued at US$2.2 billion — paid Uber about US$350 million.

AIRLINES

EasyJet positive on winter

British low-cost airline EasyJet PLC said its first-half winter performance would improve from last year, helped by robust travel demand and a slight easing of competition in the European short-haul flying market. EasyJet yesterday said that it expected first-half revenue per seat to increase by mid-to-high single digits, upgrading a previous forecast for it to rise by low-to-mid single digits. Reporting on the quieter winter period when fewer people travel, the airline, which tends to make all of its profit in the summer, said its first-half headline pretax loss would narrow from last year when it made a loss of ￡275 million (US$359 million).