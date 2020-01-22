World risks ‘disaster’ as reuse of natural resources falls to 8.6%, researchers say

Thomson Reuters Foundation, KUALA LUMPUR

The proportion of raw materials the world is reusing has fallen, researchers said yesterday, warning of a “global disaster” as annual consumption of natural resources rose to 100 billion tonnes for the first time.

Just 8.6 percent of the 100 billion tonnes of materials — including minerals, metals, fossil fuels and biomass — was put back into service in 2017, said a report by Amsterdam-based social enterprise Circle Economy, using the latest available data.

That compares with 9.1 percent of materials that were used again two years earlier, when annual consumption was 93 billion tonnes, chief executive officer Harald Friedl told reporters.

“For the first time in history, more than 100 billion tonnes of materials are entering the global economy every year,” he said. “We are going from bad to worse in terms of circularity. This is really dramatic news at the beginning of this year, which only points to one thing: action.”

To reduce waste and planet-warming emissions, and keep climate change in check, economies should seek to become “circular” by reusing and recycling products, green groups have said.

The amount of materials the world uses has tripled since 1970 and could double again by 2050 if no action is taken, the US has estimated.

Friedl said the world was predominantly relying on extracting virgin materials to fuel growth, rather than making better use of existing resources.

“We are risking global disaster if we continue this way of limitlessly using the world’s resources,” he said, urging faster action to keep the average rise in global temperatures to limits adopted in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Governments must lead the change in their economies by collaborating on circular strategies, working with businesses, green groups and academics, and creating national road maps, he said.

So far, 13 European countries have adopted such road maps and Colombia last year became the first Latin American country to launch a similar policy, the report said.

Governments, researchers and companies working to achieve circular economies should share data on things such as supply chains, emissions and materials extraction, Friedl said.

That would make it easier to identify opportunities and help economies shift to a more sustainable model, he said by telephone from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

A global coalition in support of circular economies is also needed, as today’s voluntary and often fragmented efforts could not drive transition fast enough, he added.

Cristianne Close, a global markets expert at WWF, said economic and financial systems promoted unsustainable consumption, and were degrading the natural environment.

“The circular economy provides a tangible framework for reducing our impacts, protecting ecosystems and living within the means of one planet,” she said in a statement.