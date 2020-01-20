Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

ATM density triple average

The density of automated teller machines (ATMs) in Taiwan’s banking system is three times as high as the average in Asia, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. There are 157 ATMs per 100,000 adult bank account holders in Taiwan, while in Asia the overall ratio is 51.8 ATMs, the commission said, citing data from October last year. Taiwan’s ATM density is higher than Japan’s (127.59), Singapore’s (66.46) and Hong Kong’s (51.8), the data showed. In terms of commercial banks, the density in Taiwan is 17.6 branches per 100,000 adult account holders, while Asia averages 9.1, the commission said.

MOTORCYCLES

Gogoro still on Cleantech list

Electric scooter producer Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) has made the Global Cleantech 100 for the third time and is the only Taiwanese company to make this year’s list. Gogoro earned a spot in the transportation and logistics category of the Global Cleantech 100, which was released on Thursday, and was praised for making vehicles that are effective for fleets and for the sheer scale of its share in many Asian and emerging markets.

SHIPPERS

Japan routes announced

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) aims to continue enhancing its intra-Asia service network by launching a new Taiwan-Japan service from Sunday, the container shipper announced this month. The new service would provide weekly direct services between Kaohsiung and Osaka, Kobe and Hakata, Yang Ming said. Furthermore, the transit time between Taiwan and Japan’s Kansai region would be shortened by at least one or two days, the shipper said.