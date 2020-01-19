Tech, communications push Wall Street to new highs

AP

Wall Street on Friday capped a milestone-setting week with a few more as modest gains nudged the major stock indices to all-time highs.

The benchmark S&P 500 also notched its second straight weekly gain.

Technology stocks powered much of the market’s broad gains, along with communication services companies and banks.

Energy sector stocks were the only decliners. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

Investors also welcomed more strong quarterly results from banks.

Meanwhile, a report showing a surge last month in new home construction provided the latest encouraging snapshot on the US economy.

A solid retail sales report on Thursday revealed that consumers are still spending at a healthy pace.

The latest batch of positive corporate earnings reports and economic data helped keep investors in a buying mood after the midweek signing of an initial trade deal by the US and China.

Progress on trade has eased fears on Wall Street about the potential for the dispute to escalate further.

“The markets have responded really to one thing and that’s trade headlines, and that continues,” Edward D. Jones & Co LP investment strategist Nela Richardson said. “But the economic data that underlies some of that momentum, not all of it, is pretty persistent. The fact that we’re seeing housing solidly make a corner turn into health is good for 2020.”

The S&P 500 on Friday rose 12.81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,329.62, surging nearly 2 percent from a close of 3,265.35 on Jan. 10. The benchmark index also set all-time highs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday gained 50.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 29,348.10, a jump of 1.8 percent from 28,823.77 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday added 31.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 9,388.94, rocketing 2.3 percent from 9,178.86 on Jan. 10.

However, the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday dropped 5.58 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,699.64, but still surged 2.5 percent from a close of 1,657.64 a week earlier.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose from 1.8 percent late on Thursday to 1.82 percent.

Financial markets are solidly higher just a few weeks into this year as trade disputes quiet down and the economic picture remains bright.

The S&P 500 is up 3.1 percent this year and technology stocks are once again leading the way with a gain of 5.9 percent. The index finished last year with a sharp 28.9 percent gain on a surge from the technology sector.

This week’s signing of a “phase one” trade deal has raised hopes on Wall Street that China and the US will avoid any further escalations as they continue talking.

US election concerns and the ongoing impeachment of US President Donald Trump have been both largely ignored by Wall Street, so far.

Still, the possibility that US trade tensions could heat up again, whether against China or the EU, and the US presidential election could result in heightened volatility for stocks this year, Richardson said.

“It’s likely that we’ll see some dips and volatility in the market,” Richardson said. “When those occur in the context of solid economic fundamentals and earnings growth, what we’re telling our clients is to buy that dip, because we think share prices will rebound, but we do think the path forward for share prices is rocky this year.”