In the Seychelles, nature is prized more than mass tourism

By Nicolas Delaunay / AFP, ANSE BAZARCA, Seychelles

In a shady patch along a pristine white beach on Mahe Island, a radio spit out reggae and snapper sizzled on a barbecue as Seychelloise Nareen topped up her rum and coke on time off from her job aboard a luxury yacht.

Her family was spending the weekend at the beach, where a couple dipping their feet into the turquoise waters off in the distance were the only foreign tourists in sight.

“We don’t have mass tourism in Seychelles, and that’s great. That is how we want it,” said 32-year-old Nareen, who asked for her full name not to be published.

Nevertheless, like most citizens, she earns her living from tourism, which makes up more than 60 percent of GDP in the Seychelles, the only country in Africa considered “high income” by the World Bank.

The Indian Ocean archipelago, a chain of 115 islands, is a byword for luxury holidays, Instagram-perfect beaches and has gained a reputation as a honeymoon idyll.

However, it is confronting a tug-of-war over how to keep the economy growing while protecting its fragile ecosystem.

“More tourists means it’s better for the economy, but it’s not the only thing that comes into play,” Nareen said.

High-end tourism, from Europe mainly, helped pull the Seychelles from the brink of financial ruin after the 2008 economic crisis. Visitor numbers almost doubled in the decade that followed to about 360,000 in 2018, nearly four times the country’s population.

However, now the Seychelles is grappling with how many visitors it can realistically accommodate. An official study commissioned into the matter is due to begin soon.

In the meantime, the government in 2015 placed a moratorium on the construction of large resorts on the three main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. It wanted both to protect the environment and encourage the growth of smaller, locally run hotels.

On further-flung islands, the Seychelles practices a “one island, one resort” policy.

“It’s about controlling the number of tourists that come here, through controlling the number of rooms in the hotels that exist,” Seychellois Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Didier Dogley told reporters.

The Seychelles has about 6,000 hotel rooms, but another 3,000 are in the pipeline, having been approved before the moratorium took effect, Dogley said.

“We believe that we can go up to 500,000 tourists, that is just an estimate for the time being,” he said.

Nearly half of the Seychelles’ 455km2 are classed as protected areas.

By later this year, 30 percent of its 1.3 million square kilometers of marine territory would have protected status, too, under a special arrangement in which conservation groups agree in return to pay a small portion of Seychelles’ national debt.

The country has two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Mai Valley with its indigenous coco de mer palm trees and the Aldabra Atoll, home to the Seychelles’ famed giant tortoises.

With a few exceptions — such as the popular Beau Vallon Beach on Mahe or Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue, regularly named one of the world’s most beautiful beaches — tranquility reigns on the islands. Most beachside resorts keep a low profile, blending into the jungle backdrop that reaches into the island’s interior from the white sands bordering the azure shores.

“It all depends on the standards that you want to maintain,” said Nirmal Shah, executive director of environmental non-governmental organization Nature Seychelles.