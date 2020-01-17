Chunghwa secures piece of 5G band, eyeing July launch

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) plans to launch 5G services in July after securing 90-megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5-gigahertz (GHz) band for NT$45.68 billion (US$1.52 billion) during the prolonged and pricey 5G spectrum auction, it said yesterday.

In addition to the “golden 5G band” of 3.5MHz, the nation’s biggest telecom also secured 600MHz of the 28GHz band for NT$618 billion.

“We will follow our schedule and commercially launch 5G services in the middle of this year,” Chunghwa Telecom president Harrison Kuo (郭水義) told a media briefing. “The company’s 5G launch and network deployment are not affected by the high bidding prices.”

Kuo declined to provide details about its 5G rates, but said they would be diverse, given the spectrum of 5G services the company plans to offer.

Chunghwa Telecom urged the government to allocate part of the proceeds from the bandwidth auctions to expanding the 5G ecosystem nationwide.

The company is open to sharing its 5G bandwidth with other telecoms in accordance with National Communications Commission rules, it said.

Most telecom operators would offer 5G services on the 3.5MHz band, based on the results of the spectrum auction, which garnered bids reaching NT$138.08 billion, 3 times higher than the floor price of NT$44 billion.

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信), which yesterday withdrew from the final bidding, said it would seek cooperation with other companies that obtained the 3.5GHz band to build a high-speed 5G network.