Number of investors hit record high last quarter

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The number of retail investors on the Taiwan Stock Exchange increased to a record-high 2.38 million last quarter as the TAIEX continued to rise and topped 12,000 points last month, exchange data showed.

That exceeded the third quarter last year when there were 2.23 million retail investors — investors who trade less than NT$100 million (US$3.34 million) shares in a single quarter — and surpassed the previous record of 2.32 million in the third quarter of 2011, data showed.

The number of mid-sized investors, who trade between NT$100 million and NT$500 million in shares in a single quarter, expanded from 9,535 to 10,428, the data showed.

The number of “big players,” who trade more than NT$500 million in shares in a single quarter, grew from 1,115 to 1,274 last quarter, the highest in five quarters, the data showed.

With the rising number of investors, total turnover on the exchange increased 10.07 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$8.36 trillion last quarter, data showed.

Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co (華南投顧) chairman David Chu (儲祥生) said that there were more investors entering the market seeking targets with good returns.

Big players and mid-sized investors favored large-cap stocks in the technology sector, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while retail investors preferred small-cap stocks with good potential, such as 5G-related companies, Chu said by telephone.

Investors are expected to stay in the market this quarter on the expectation that the TAIEX would continue to climb this year, he said.

The TAIEX yesterday closed down 0.21 percent at 12,066 points on turnover of NT$138.66 billion, data showed.

Separately, the combined number of initial public offerings (IPO) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange is expected to rise to 52 this year, from 37 last year, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.