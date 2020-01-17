MA-tek to invest NT$2bn in plants

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved Materials Analysis Technology Inc’s (MA-tek, 閎康科技) application to invest NT$2.2 billion (US$73.44 million) in Taiwan.

The nation’s leading materials analysis lab plans to purchase advanced processing analytical equipment for its five plants in Hsinchu and Tainan, the ministry said.

MA-tek, which also provides structure, surface and failure analysis services, has clients across high-tech industries in Taiwan and overseas, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and major players in the smartphone market.

The company reported record-high revenue of NT$2.54 billion last year, a 22.12 percent annual increase.

The ministry yesterday also approved investment applications by other companies, including automation components maker GMT Global Inc (高明鐵企業) and Aviocast Inc (天陽航太).

GMT, whose customers include Apple Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為), Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), plans to invest NT$800 million to expand its production capacity in Taiwan and avoid US tariffs imposed on China-made products such as linear cylinder and crossed roller stages, the ministry said.

The company intends to purchase automated equipment for its manufacturing facilities in Changhua County.

Aviocast plans to invest NT$500 million to upgrade its plant in the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) and accelerate its product development process by introducing automated equipment and detection systems.

It provides aluminum casting foundry services mainly to the aerospace industry and supplies international companies, including Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Co and Safran SA, the ministry said.

Since early last year, the ministry has approved investment applications from 339 companies, who have pledged to invest NT$864.1 billion in the nation, creating 71,476 job opportunities.