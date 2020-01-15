Staff writer, with CNA

LISTED COMPANIES

Revenue increases 0.98%

Local listed companies last month posted total combined revenue of NT$3.096 trillion (US$103.4 billion), up 0.98 percent year-on-year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The bourse said that 535 companies posted higher revenue, while 406 reported a decline. Accumulated annual revenue of all listed companies last year was NT$32.767 trillion, a 0.04 percent decrease year-on-year, with 449 posting higher revenue and 492 experiencing a decline, the exchange said in a statement. The main sectors posting increased revenue were information services, biotechnology and medical care, and semiconductors. Sectors that reported a decline were electrical appliances and cables, electric machinery, and fuel, electricity and gas companies.

EMPLOYMENT

Growth hits 10-year low

The average number of people in work between January and November last year was 7.96 million, up 91,000, or 1.15 percent, from the same period the previous year, the slowest growth in 10 years, largely due to changing demographics, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a report on Friday last week. During the 11-month period, the average number of people employed in the manufacturing industry was up 10,000 year-on-year, including a 5,000 increase in the computer, electronics and optoelectronics sectors, while the average number of people employed in retail industry rose by 10,000, the report showed. The electronics industry has largely benefited from companies shifting production back to Taiwan to avoid higher US tariffs on Chinese-made goods, the report said.

COMPUTERS

Restructuring pays off

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) has continued to reap the benefits of a restructuring which started in the second half of last year, after revenue last month grew year-on-year for the sixth straight month. Consolidated revenue increased 6 percent year-on-year to NT$32.7 billion, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing 7 percent to NT$97.2 billion, the highest in five quarters, Asustek said last week. Annual revenue last year fell 0.81 percent to NT$351.3 billion, the company said. Asustek has forecast 15 to 20 percent year-on-year growth of sales of its gaming PCs this year and plans to increasingly use Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) chips this year as Intel Corp has yet to resolve its shortage. At CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week, Asustek unveiled new gaming PCs equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen chips.

AUTO PARTS

Iron Force revenue grows

Auto parts maker Iron Force Industrial Co (劍麟) posted consolidated revenue of NT$396.27 million for last month, a 14.5 percent increase year-on-year. “Revenue growth in December was mainly due to the good performance of shipments of three main automotive safety products, which boosted the company’s factory utilization rate to a high level,” the company said in a statement on Thursday last week. Steady growth in shipments of automotive safety parts and store display fixtures saw revenue for last year increase 8.8 percent to NT$4.6 billion, from NT$4.23 billion the previous year, the company said. “The two business segments made great contributions to the company’s revenue in 2019 and helped buck a downward trend in the industry,” Iron Force said in the statement.