Chaun-Choung plans Vietnam unit

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Chaun-Choung Technology Corp (超眾), which supplies heat-dissipation modules for PCs and networking devices, yesterday said that it would invest US$10 million to set up a unit in Vietnam.

The firm said it aims to establish a core production site in the country and capture growing business opportunities through its new subsidiary, Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corp, which is still pending approval by Vietnamese authorities.

The news came after the firm last month announced plans to set up a production facility to produce vapor chambers and thermal modules in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.

The company said that it would invest up to US$172 million within seven years in Vietnam.

Funding and support for the investment project purportedly came from Japan’s Nidec Corp, which became a major stakeholder after acquiring a 48 percent stake in the Taiwanese firm over a year ago for NT$4.48 billion (US$149.62 million) via a tender offer.

After having received orders from Sony Corp for its PlayStation 5, Chaun-Choung is expanding capacity for vapor chamber production this quarter at its plant in Kunshan, China, Chinese-language United Daily News reported last month.

The company’s expansions would help it meet growing demand for thermal solutions from mobile phone vendors, fueled by the launching of 5G models, which generate more heat on average compared with their 4G predecessors, analysts said, adding that the rise in demand would also benefit industry peers, including Taisol Electronics Co (泰碩) and Auras Technology Co Ltd (雙鴻).

US market researcher International Data Corp has predicted that shipments of 5G smartphones would reach 123.5 million units this year, making up 8.9 percent of total smartphone shipments.

Meanwhile, the global thermal management market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent, from US$11.1 billion last year to US$16.2 billion by 2024, during which the Asia-Pacific region should see the greatest growth, the Ireland-based market intelligence provider ResearchandMarkets.com has estimated.

The firm’s revenue last year increased 12.06 percent year-on-year to NT$8.59 billion, while net profit surged 48.13 percent to NT$587.71 million over the first three quarters of last year, or earnings per share of NT$6.81, up from NT$4.6 in 2018.