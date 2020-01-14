Farcent hoping to hike sales in Southeast Asia

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Farcent Enterprise Co (花仙子), which manufactures and sells air fresheners and disposable dehumidifiers, is seeking to boost sales in Southeast Asia by 20 to 30 percent this year, while expanding its agency business by 10 to 20 percent.

Pedro Her (何柏年), a vice president in charge of the company’s agency business and overseas markets, said there is still ample room for sales growth in Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, where competition is increasing.

“We aim to build a deeper and broader presence in those markets,” whose fast-growing economies suggest more business potential, Her said on the sidelines of a public function on Friday last week.

Domestically, the company has set a growth target of up to 20 percent for its agency business, aided by the recent addition of the Royal Doulton tableware brand to its product portfolio, which used to center around Corelle Ware, Her said.

Consumers and restaurants are increasingly placing food on nice-looking serveware to enhance the gastronomic experience, he said.

“Food set on designed tableware looks more delicious and gains value,” he said.

The trend suggested a business opportunity, as people eat three meals a day, so the Taipei-based company in November last year joined forces with Finnish home product maker Fiskars Living to offer Royal Doulton tableware, which costs NT$500 to NT$1,000 for a single piece, Her said.

In line with the strategy, Farcent has reduced its focus on the Royal Doulton Pacific and Gordon Ramsay by Royal Doulton collections, he said.

Farcent last week partnered with Chefs Club Taipei in the city’s prime Xinyi District (信義) to demonstrate that its plates and mugs go well with Michelin star chef Philippe Labbe’s meal sets, which cost NT$5,800 per head.

The partnership, which aims to build brand awareness, is to last until Sunday next week.