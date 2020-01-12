Dressed to connect: Wearable tech expands all over the body

By Rob Lever / AFP, LAS VEGAS, Nevada

From tiredness-detecting driving glasses to shin guards that judge the performance of soccer players — we have come a long way since the early days of the pulse-measuring smartwatch.

Some of the very latest innovations in the burgeoning wearable tech sector were on display this week at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — offering improved ways to get online and keep on top of health issues.

Smart glasses at CES sought to offer solutions to a variety of problems.

French start-up Ellcie Healthy displayed its optical frames offering drowsiness alerts for drivers, which can also help detect falls in elderly people.

“This product can help save lives and reduce accidents,” business manager Theo Niktabe said of the glasses, which have been sold in France and are being launched worldwide.

The drowsiness alerts might be useful for truck drivers and the discreet design — they look like normal eyewear — might get more elderly people to use them.

“We try to make smart glasses that don’t look like smart glasses,” Niktabe said. “Old people don’t want to wear devices for fall detection.”

A different kind of smart eyewear from US start-up Narbis uses neurofeedback for brain exercises that can help boost concentration, notably for children with attention deficit disorders.

Using a NASA-developed algorithm, the glasses become tinted when the wearer is distracted and clear when calm and concentrating.

“You can wear this for 20 to 30 minutes a day and your brain develops the ability to pay attention better,” said Narbis’ Jay Arcata, who added that the device is also being tested for helping with certain kinds of dementia.

Bosch Group meanwhile unveiled its eyewear giving users notifications similar to those received on a smartwatch, and smart eyewear maker Vuzix Corp showed off its connected swimming goggles that can offer information underwater.

The connected goggles can be used by professionals for training, “but you can also watch Netflix,” Vuzix chief executive officer Paul Travers said. “Some people get bored doing laps in a pool.”

In-ear devices are one of the fastest-growing wearables categories, and there was no shortage of “hearables” at CES, for simple music and conversation as well as for health applications.

“Truly wireless earbuds are all over the place,” said analyst Jitesh Ubrani of IDC. “The costs have come down so much people are giving them away at the show.”

‘HEARABLES’

However, more advanced services are coming to the earpieces too.

Waverly Labs Inc unveiled its over-the-ear device that can translate conversations in 20 languages.

Avi Greengart of the consultancy Techsponential LLC said there was growth in earbuds that are “socially acceptable” for people with hearing loss.

“We are seeing a rise in hearables aimed at people with hearing loss, who may need a hearing aid, but aren’t willing to get one,” he said.

The next step is health and medical applications.

“Hearables are great to measure biometrics, because you can get a nice, clean signal of heart rate and blood pressure,” said Matthew Smith of US start-up Valencell Inc, a technology partner for wearable device makers.

However, Greengart said there are limits to what firms can do in health without going through certification for use as a medical device.

“There is a crossover between consumer fitness and actual medical devices,” he added. “If it’s a medical device there is a whole layer of approvals needed.”