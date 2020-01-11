TRADE
Trump eyes phase two delay
Negotiations for the second phase of a pending US-China deal are to begin promptly, but the outcome might have to wait until after November’s US presidential election, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Trump also openly cast doubt on whether US farmers would be able to supply China with the massive increases in agricultural exports expected to be part of the deal. “We’ll start right away negotiating phase two. It will take a little time,” Trump told reporters. “I think I might want to wait to finish it until after the election, because I think we can make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal.”
INDIA
More opening up mulled
The government is considering further opening up its insurance and aviation sectors to foreign investors to help spur the economy, people familiar with the matter said. The Ministry of Finance has suggested increasing the limit on foreign direct investment in insurance and pension companies to 74 percent from 49 percent, and allowing foreign airlines to own Indian carriers, the people said. It also wants to allow 100 percent foreign investment in railway operations, education and rental housing management companies, the people said. The government wants to increase the amount of foreign direct investment to as much as 6 percent of GDP, the people said, compared with less than 2 percent.
AUSTRALIA
‘Black Friday’ boosts sales
Consumers in November last year opened their wallets to take advantage of “Black Friday” sales, providing a much-needed boost for retailers that have struggled in an environment of record-high household debt and stagnant real wages. Retail sales surged 0.9 percent, more than double economists’ 0.4 percent estimate, as consumers took advantage of steep discounts to buy ahead of the traditional holiday period, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. The result sets up a potentially weak final month of the year if festive spending was pulled forward.
AIRLINES
Ryanair lifts profit forecast
Ryanair Holdings PLC increased its profit outlook for the year after stronger-than-expected bookings over the Christmas holiday period extended into this year. The carrier is targeting earnings in the 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros (US$1.05 billion to US$1.17 billion) range, it said in a statement yesterday, adding that hitting the middle of the range would be the most likely outcome. Ryanair, scheduled to release third-quarter results on Feb. 3, said forward bookings are running ahead of last year and this should provide an uplift to fares in the fourth quarter.
AVIATION
Airbus expands in Alabama
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE is to expand production at its plant in Alabama, where it is to spend US$40 million to construct new facilities and add 275 jobs, the company said on Thursday. As part of a plan to build 63 aircraft in its A320 family of planes per month, Airbus said it would increase production at its factory in Mobile to seven airplanes a month by early next year. Airbus, which began producing aircraft in Mobile in 2015, employs about 1,000 people at the site assembling A220 and A320 models. The company added about 600 jobs last year.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added