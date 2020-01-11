World Business Quick Take

TRADE

Trump eyes phase two delay

Negotiations for the second phase of a pending US-China deal are to begin promptly, but the outcome might have to wait until after November’s US presidential election, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Trump also openly cast doubt on whether US farmers would be able to supply China with the massive increases in agricultural exports expected to be part of the deal. “We’ll start right away negotiating phase two. It will take a little time,” Trump told reporters. “I think I might want to wait to finish it until after the election, because I think we can make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal.”

INDIA

More opening up mulled

The government is considering further opening up its insurance and aviation sectors to foreign investors to help spur the economy, people familiar with the matter said. The Ministry of Finance has suggested increasing the limit on foreign direct investment in insurance and pension companies to 74 percent from 49 percent, and allowing foreign airlines to own Indian carriers, the people said. It also wants to allow 100 percent foreign investment in railway operations, education and rental housing management companies, the people said. The government wants to increase the amount of foreign direct investment to as much as 6 percent of GDP, the people said, compared with less than 2 percent.

AUSTRALIA

‘Black Friday’ boosts sales

Consumers in November last year opened their wallets to take advantage of “Black Friday” sales, providing a much-needed boost for retailers that have struggled in an environment of record-high household debt and stagnant real wages. Retail sales surged 0.9 percent, more than double economists’ 0.4 percent estimate, as consumers took advantage of steep discounts to buy ahead of the traditional holiday period, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. The result sets up a potentially weak final month of the year if festive spending was pulled forward.

AIRLINES

Ryanair lifts profit forecast

Ryanair Holdings PLC increased its profit outlook for the year after stronger-than-expected bookings over the Christmas holiday period extended into this year. The carrier is targeting earnings in the 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros (US$1.05 billion to US$1.17 billion) range, it said in a statement yesterday, adding that hitting the middle of the range would be the most likely outcome. Ryanair, scheduled to release third-quarter results on Feb. 3, said forward bookings are running ahead of last year and this should provide an uplift to fares in the fourth quarter.

AVIATION

Airbus expands in Alabama

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE is to expand production at its plant in Alabama, where it is to spend US$40 million to construct new facilities and add 275 jobs, the company said on Thursday. As part of a plan to build 63 aircraft in its A320 family of planes per month, Airbus said it would increase production at its factory in Mobile to seven airplanes a month by early next year. Airbus, which began producing aircraft in Mobile in 2015, employs about 1,000 people at the site assembling A220 and A320 models. The company added about 600 jobs last year.